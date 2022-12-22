Tom Brady: Consistency Is the Issue

This first of the final three games is in Arizona on Christmas night. The Buccaneers head into the 16th weekend of the season with a one-game lead over the other three teams in the NFC South despite a 6-8 record that dipped below .500 with consecutive loss to the 49ers and Bengals. In the end, whether you cringe at the optics of winning a division just a bit above or below .500 or you couldn't care less as long as there's a division title waiting at the end, it doesn't matter to the Bucs' preparations for this final stretch run.

"We can't do anything about the past, so we're beyond what we wish we could have been," said Brady. "We're at where we're at. We wish we won every game, I certainly do, but we didn't earn it. If you don't earn it, then what do you expect? We've got to try to go earn it this week, and hopefully take all the lessons from 14 games and apply them towards this week. Going on the road, there's times where we've done a decent job. The first couple weeks of the year we did a great job. We went to Germany and did a great job. There haven't been many other times we've done a real good job of that. Some challenges just with Christmas and all that, but we've got to put them aside and go try to win a game. Our whole season's ahead of us. We've all worked hard to get to this point. [To] try to figure out how to get a win I'm sure would feel really good, but again, we've got to go out there and we've got to earn it because those teams are certainly not going to just give it to us."

Brady says he focuses less on the win and loss columns and more on the process of trying to get things right. Part of that is building resiliency even when faced with adversity. He pointed to his fumble on an attempted handoff in the third quarter – it clearly still baffles him that this happened – as an outcome that you never expected but still have to deal with.