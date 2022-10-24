Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Oct. 24: Evans, Davis, Jones, Winfield Among Non-Participants 

Ahead of the Week Eight clash, a look at Monday's injury report

Oct 24, 2022 at 05:24 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Buccaneers participated in a walk-through on Monday in preparation for the Ravens and practice designations are estimations based on the level of participation in a typical practice. On Monday, Cameron Brate (neck), K.J. Britt (ankle), Carlton Davis III (hip), Mike Evans (ankle), Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Ko Kieft (ankle), Shaq Mason (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) did not participate. In addition, Akiem Hicks (foot) upgraded to limited participation after being a non-participant the past few weeks.

Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate (neck) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • LB K.J. Britt (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • WR Mike Evans (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Limited Participation (Mon.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • TE Ko Kieft (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • G Shaq Mason (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)

Ravens

  • TE Mark Andrews (knee) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • LB Josh Bynes (quadricep) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • DE Calais Campbell (illness) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • CB Marcus Peters (quadricep) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Mon.)
  • RB Gus Edwards (knee) - Limited Participation (Mon.)
  • CB Brandon Stephens (oblique) - Limited Participation (Mon.)
  • G Ben Cleveland (foot) - Full Participation (Mon.)

