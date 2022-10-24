Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Oct. 24: Evans, Davis, Jones, Winfield Among Non-Participants 

The Buccaneers participated in a walk-through on Monday in preparation for the Ravens and practice designations are estimations based on the level of participation in a typical practice. On Monday, Cameron Brate (neck), K.J. Britt (ankle), Carlton Davis III (hip), Mike Evans (ankle), Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Ko Kieft (ankle), Shaq Mason (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) did not participate. In addition, Akiem Hicks (foot) upgraded to limited participation after being a non-participant the past few weeks.