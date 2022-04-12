Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Re-Sign Patrick O'Connor

The Buccaneers have retained their most active special teams player, signing fourth-year DL Patrick O'Connor to a new contract on Wednesday

Apr 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Re-Signed_OConnor_16x9 (1)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a move to strengthen their special teams units and bolster their defensive line depth on Tuesday, re-signing fourth-year player Patrick O'Connor. Last season, O'Connor led all Buccaneers players with 344 special teams snaps despite missing the last three games of the season due to a knee injury and being on the inactive list for another game in October.

O'Connor became the equivalent of an unrestricted free agent in March when the Buccaneers elected not to extend the qualifying offer necessary to make him a restricted free agent. Still, the team was eager to bring back a player who has been one of their top performers in the kick and return phase of the game over the last three seasons. In the games in which he did play in 2021, he was on the field for 93% of Tampa Bay's special teams snaps.

O'Connor also saw occasional action as part of the defensive line rotation, recording three tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack and two quarterback hits.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, O'Connor first joined the Buccaneers in October of his rookie season, signing first to the practice squad and then getting a promotion to the active roster in late November. He saw action in three games for the Bucs that season then spent all of 2018 on the practice squad before playing in eight more contests in 2019. Over the past two seasons he has played in all but one game when healthy.

In all, O'Connor has appeared in 44 games for Tampa Bay, including the playoffs. He has recorded 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits on defense, adding six stops on special teams. He played his college football at Eastern Michigan.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard Re-Signs with Bucs

RB Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the last decade, is returning for a second season with the Buccaneers

news

Bucs Bring Keanu Neal Back to Original Division and Position

The Buccaneers have signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who is moving back to that position after playing linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

news

Bucs Re-Sign Blaine Gabbert

Blaine Gabbert, who spent the past two seasons as Tom Brady's primary backup, has once again re-signed with the Buccaneers, who now have all four of their 2021 quarterbacks under contract

news

Bucs Sign Fred Johnson, Bolster OL Depth

The Buccaneers continued to rebuild their offensive line depth on Monday, signing former Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson, who made starts at both tackle spots for Cincinnati over the past two years

news

Ryan Griffin Returns for Potential Eighth Buc Season

QB Ryan Griffin, who was on the Buccaneers' active roster from 2015-20 and on the team's practice squad in 2021, re-signed with Tampa Bay for the fourth time on Thursday

news

Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner

Zach Triner, who impressively played through a painful hand injury in last season's Week One win over Dallas, re-signed with the Bucs on Monday and will enter his fourth season as the team's long-snapper

news

Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Josh Wells, who has served as the Buccaneers' primary swing tackle for the past three seasons, re-signed with the team for the third year in a row on Monday

news

Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman, who provided overtime heroics against Buffalo last year in his second stint in Tampa, has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers.

news

Will Gholston Signs On for 10th Season in Tampa

DL Will Gholston, a talented run-stopper and one of the Bucs' most underrated pass-rushers in recent seasons, will continue his career in his original NFL home after re-signing with the team on Thursday

news

Bucs Add Versatile S Logan Ryan to Secondary

Tampa Bay found much-needed safety depth in veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played cornerback his first seven NFL seasons, including four with Tom Brady in New England

news

Leonard Fournette Runs it Back with the Bucs

Tampa Bay's 2022 offense, which will be led once again by Tom Brady, continues to round into form as lead rusher Leonard Fournette re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Advertising