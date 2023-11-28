Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Yaya Diaby Cracks Starting Lineup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

  • WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer *
  • WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins
  • LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule
  • LG: Aaron Stinnie, Matt Feiler
  • C: Robert Hainsey
  • RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett
  • RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton
  • TE: Ko Kieft
  • TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham *
  • QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford
  • RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker *, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Bucs made their change at left guard official in Week 13, moving Aaron Stinnie ahead of Matt Feiler. Feiler started the first seven games before suffering a knee injury against Buffalo, which opened the door for Stinnie to step in. Stinnie has started the last five games and remained in that spot even after Feiler returned to action in Week 12.

The depth chart tilted towards the defense thanks to a series of roster moves prompted by injuries to Rakim Jarrett, Lavonte David and Jamel Dean in Week 12. Jarrett, the rookie wide receiver, was placed on injured reserve due to a quad injury sustained against San Francisco, and that leaves the team with only four wideouts on the active roster at the moment. The tight end group was also reduced by one when the Bucs waived David Wells in order to make a spot to promote linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad. The team rearranged the tight end depth chart a bit as a result, moving rookie Payne Durham to the second slot behind Cade Otton. Durham played 12 offensive snaps in Indianapolis and caught the one pass that was thrown in his direction for a gain of 12 yards, setting up a one-yard touchdown catch by Mike Evans. For the third time this season, Otton played every single offensive snap, a feat that has been relatively rare for tight ends in Bucs history. He caught four passes for 45 yards against the Colts.

The Buccaneers also made a switch on the back half of their running back row on the depth chart, reflecting their game day decisions in recent weeks. Rookie Sean Tucker moved back to the third spot behind Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn moving to the fourth spot. Vaughn has been inactive for the past three games, while Tucker has been active but has only played on special teams.

DEFENSE

  • DL: Calijah Kancey *, Mike Greene
  • NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines
  • DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston
  • OLB: Yaya Diaby *, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts *
  • ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell
  • ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis *
  • OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill
  • CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Keenan Isaac*
  • CB: Carlton Davis, Christian Izien *, Josh Hayes *
  • S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *
  • S: Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney

The notable change on the defensive portion of the depth chart was the move of rookie outside linebacker Yaya Diaby into the starting 11, ahead of third-year man Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Diaby made his first career start in Indianapolis, though it was not actually in place of Tryon-Shoyinka, as the team opened with three outside linebackers (with Shaq Barrett as the third) and defensive lineman Logan Hall on the sideline. However, Diaby did eventually log 54 defensive snaps, the most of any of the team's outside linebackers. Barrett played 44 snaps and Tryon played 38.

The Buccaneers also switched the depth chart location of two of its defensive backs based on where they have actually logged their playing time this season. Rookie Christian Izien, who is listed as a safety on the roster, has been the team's starting slot corner all season, so he is now listed second behind Carlton Davis on one of the cornerback lines. Moving in the opposite direction is Dee Delaney, who had been grouped with the cornerbacks but is now listed second behind Ryan Neal on the second safety line. Against the Colts, Delaney actually started ahead of Neal, who was returning from a one-game absence due to a thumb injury and played 54 defensive snaps (74%) compared to 16 (22%) for Neal.

Russell and rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac, who was also signed off the practice squad last week, were added to the depth chart on the defensive side, with Russell third at one linebacker spot behind Devin White and K.J. Britt and Isaac third on a cornerback row behind Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum. Russell played on special teams against the Colts while Isaac did not get into the game.

SPECIALISTS

  • P: Jake Camarda
  • PK: Chase McLaughlin
  • KO: Jake Camarda
  • H: Jake Camarda
  • LS: Zach Triner
  • PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *
  • KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis played 66 snaps on defense with David sidelined by a groin injury, and thus saw his role on special teams reduced a bit. While he generally tied for the most kick-and-return snaps on the team in most weeks, Dennis was on the field for just 10 of those plays, or 37%, against the Colts. Britt and rookie safety Kaevon Merriweather lead the way with 23 snaps each out of a possible 27. Tight end Ko Kieft was next with 19 snaps, followed by rookie cornerback Josh Hayes with 17.

