Bucs Rookie Madden Ratings Revealed

The launch ratings on EA's Madden are out for the 2019 rookie class across the league. The Buccaneers had 14 first-year players receive a score with Devin White topping the list with a 74. Given that he was the team's first pick at number five overall, that shouldn't come as a shock.

White scored highest at speed with a 92, followed by acceleration at a 91. White ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine back in March, the fastest of the linebacker group. His awareness rating was a 68, which comes as a bit of a surprise. White was a big playmaker for the LSU Tigers in college and never seemed to be too far away from the ball. He also scored just a 41 for elusiveness, which is again questionable given his speed. It likely means he could work on not getting entangled with blockers. Once the pads come on in training camp, that can start to be worked out.