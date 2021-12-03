Bucs Ryan Jensen Providing Visibility to Southeastern Guide Dogs Through My Cause, My Cleats

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is no stranger to the military community having been nominated for the Bucs' Salute to Service Award three years in a row now. His grandfather, Keith Palmer, served in Vietnam and Korea as a member of the Army's 101st Airborne Division. Jensen's uncle followed his footsteps into the Army, and Jensen's adopted brother, Alec Hatfield has served in the Marine Corps – having completed tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Now, he is once again carrying his military ties, or laces if you will, to his cleats for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

Jensen will be representing Southeastern Guide Dogs as his chosen charitable organization, raising awareness for their mission to transform lives by creating and nurturing extraordinary partnerships between people and dogs. They breed, raise, and train elite guide dogs, service dogs, and skilled companion dogs and provide life-changing services for people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities, and children with significant challenges.

Logos and graphics on cleats are just the tip of the iceberg in Jensen's involvement with the organization. Over the past year, Jensen found a new and unique way to make an impact: he provided a $25,000 donation to sponsor a service dog for a veteran – lending support that will provide companionship and daily assistance for a military service member recovering from injury.