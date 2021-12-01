Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Support Nearly 50 Different Charitable Causes Through NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative 

Players, Coaches and Staff to wear specially-designed cleats and shoes Sunday at Atlanta

Dec 01, 2021 at 11:59 AM
This Sunday, more than 50 players and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are participating in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, a league-wide initiative that offers teams the opportunity to promote charitable causes that are important to them through creative cleat designs. Buccaneers players and staff will showcase a wide variety of colors and designs supporting nearly 50 different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons this Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m.

This week, Buccaneers players will begin sharing images and the stories behind their custom designs using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. Fans may visit the team's website at Buccaneers.com/MyCauseMyCleats for exclusive My Cause My Cleats images and videos, with new content being added leading up to Sunday's game. To help produce this year's cleats, the Buccaneers worked with Stadium Custom Kicks, sean the don and Grand Theming Studios.

Among the more than 50 Buccaneers participating is tackle Tristan Wirfs, who collaborated with a single-parent family at Metropolitan Ministries to design his cleats. The non-profit organization offers comprehensive services for at-risk and homeless families in underserved and impoverished communities, inspiring hope in Tampa Bay. Linebacker Lavonte David will encourage youth mentorship by supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters, for which he serves as a national ambassador. Wide receiver Chris Godwin will promote the Team Godwin Foundation, launched with his wife, Mariah, to advocate for animal welfare and rescue. Cornerback Carlton Davis, a member of the team's Social Justice Player Board who has lost friends to gun violence, will wear cleats supporting Safe & Sound Hillsborough to encourage community work that develops strong families, safe schools and healthy neighborhoods. Defensive tackle Vita Vea is supporting Moffitt Cancer Center and the fight against breast cancer, which has directly impacted his family. Center Ryan Jensen, the team's nominee for the NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, will support Southeastern Guide Dogs, an organization Jensen has worked with to provide service dogs for military veterans. And quarterback Tom Brady will wear cleats to promote the Player's Coalition, the TB12 Foundation and the Navy Seal Foundation.

On Sunday, Head Coach Bruce Arians will be wearing specially-designed sneakers to raise awareness for CASA/Guardian ad Litem, a focus of the Arians Family Foundation's mission to advocate for abused, neglected or abandoned children. Also supporting a cause they are passionate about are Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer, General Manager Jason Licht, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Vice President of Football Administration Mike Greenberg, Director of College Scouting Mike Biehl, Director of Pro Scouting Rob McCartney, and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, who will be sporting sneakers in support of the National CMV Foundation. Spytek co-founded the National CMV Foundation with his wife, Kristen, in honor of their daughter, Evelyn Grace, who passed away from CMV in 2014. Offensive linemen Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa will also be wearing cleats to pay tribute to Evelyn Grace and the work of the National CMV Foundation. In addition, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust will promote YMCA BASE, a program that provides guidance and support for children before and after school.

This is the sixth consecutive season that NFL players are raising awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field through the campaign, with more than 1,000 players throughout the league annually participating. My Cause My Cleats will be celebrated around the NFL during all Week 13 games.

Players have the option to raise funds for their cause of choice through auctioning their cleats on NFL Auction where 100% of funds raised will be donated to the charities they select. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction and help raise funds for the causes nearest to their hearts. To learn more about causes and stories throughout the NFL, visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats.

See here for a list of each Buccaneers player that is participating in the campaign (*includes practice squad and injured reserve)

PHOTOS: 2021 My Cause My Cleats Reveal

View pictures of the cleats and foundations represented by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 13.

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles' sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Cornerback Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek's sneakers for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Running Back Darwin Thompson #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Running Back Darwin Thompson #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Running Back Darwin Thompson #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Running Back Darwin Thompson #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 18, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 19, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2021 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

