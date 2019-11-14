Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 14: Carlton Davis Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got good news with three players upgraded during Thursday’s practice.

Nov 14, 2019 at 04:31 PM
Good news came on Thursday for the Bucs' secondary as cornerback Carlton Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity. Davis suffered a hip injury during pregame warmups in Seattle, missing the game against the Seahawks and last week's contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The Bucs promoted cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad but could use a healthy Davis on the field.

Both left guard Ali Marpet and right tackle Demar Dotson were upgraded to full participation, as well, which is good news for a Bucs' offensive line that will have to stand up to New Orleans' aggressive front seven.

The Saints had no changes from Wednesday's injury report with four players, including cornerback Marshon Lattimore, carrying DNP designations.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (hip) – Limited Participation

*T Demar Dotson (not injury related) – Full Participation *

G Ali Marpet (ankle) – Full Participation

OLB Carl Nassib (groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

CB M.J. Stewart (knee) – Did Not Participate

Saints

LB Demario Davis (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

FB Zach Line (knee) – Limited Participation

G Andrus Peat (forearm) – Did Not Participate

CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Full Participation

*Bold indicates change in status from previous day

