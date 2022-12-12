Bucs Endure Lopsided Loss in San Francisco

This time the 49ers started at their own 38 and Purdy once again scrambled away from trouble, buying time to hit Kittle over the middle again for 15 yards. A wall of blockers sprung McCaffrey for 13 more to the Bucs' 30 on a toss-sweep left. McCaffrey picked his way through tacklers on a similar toss on the next snap to get down to the Bucs' 17. Three plays later, a pass-interference call in the end zone on Neal made it first-and-goal at the one. After the two teams switched sides to start the second quarter, Purdy escaped pressure in the pocket and eluded several tacklers to dash into the end zone for a two-yard score.

Two quick completions to Godwin and White gave the Bucs a fourth-and-three from their 25 at the start of the next drive but DL Arik Armstead got a hand up at the line to knock down Brady's pass to Evans. Jake Camarda blasted a 61-yard punt to help flip the field.

The 49ers quickly got the ball back to midfield as Purdy eluded Joe Tryon-Shoyinka deep in the backfield and improvised a throw on the run to Samuel for 18 yards. Two plays later, Purdy threw to Samuel again just as Carl Nassib was closing in on him, resulting in a first down at the Buccaneers' 42. A Purdy QB sneak on third-and-one got just enough for another first down at the 32, but then faced third-and-five after short runs by Samuel and McCaffrey. The Bucs brought heavy pressure but Purdy threw deep while falling backward and found McCaffrey right at the left front pylon for a 27-yard score. A lengthy review process followed in which the original call of a touchdown was reversed, and then reversed again. The played involved S Logan Ryan reaching to dislodge the ball, but McCaffrey regained control and barely got both feet in bounds.

The Bucs followed with another three-and-out, with Godwin unable to haul in a third-and-six pass on a crossing route over the middle, with Jimmie Ward in tight coverage. San Francisco got the ball back at its own 34 with 6:45 left in the half.

An offsides call on DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches helped get the 49ers into a short third down and McCaffrey got 12 more than the one he needed to get past midfield. However, two plays later Nelson pulled the ball from Samuel's grasp as he was being brought down and David fell on it at the Bucs' 40. Samuel was brought down awkwardly in a heap of tacklers and had to be taken off the field on a cart.

White picked his way for seven yards to start the ensuing drive but was tackled a yard short of the sticks on a second-down outlet pass. One more handoff to the rookie was good for a first down just across midfield. Brady looked deep down the middle on the next snap and Godwin high-pointed the ball over a defender for a gain of 32. A quick pass to Jones got nine more to the 49ers' eight but the Bucs would still come up empty. After White lost a yard going left, Brady's third and fourth-down passes into the end zone to Godwin and Evans were incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.

McCaffrey got five yards to bring on the two-minute warning and six more after the break. Purdy then enjoyed a long time in the pocket and was able to fire down the left numbers to Aiyuk for 25 yards. A quick 11-yard strike to McCloud made it first-and-10 at the Bucs' 44 and the Niners called their second timeout with 43 seconds left in the half. A great blitz up the middle by Devin White nearly resulted in a sack but Purdy just got off a throwaway. Facing a third-and-three from the 37 with 28 seconds left, the 49ers used their last timeout, then tried to hit McCloud over the middle. Nelson sliced in front of the intended target for what would have been his first career interception but the holding call on Davis gave the ball back to the home team. On the next play, Aiyuk got behind the defense and Purdy hit him as he was reaching the goal-line for the 32-yard score.

Thompkins' 54-yard kickoff return to start the second half allowed the Bucs' to start their first drive in San Francisco territory. Unfortunately, Brady was tugged back as he released a third-down pass down the middle, causing it to sail over Evans' head and directly to Gipson. Gipson returned the pick 36 yards to the Bucs' 38, and two plays later McCaffrey broke free to the left then cut back across the field, outrunning multiple defenders to score on a 38-yard touchdown run.

Four quick completions, including two to Fournette started Tampa Bay's next drive with a pair of first downs, and Brady converted a third-and-three with a quick slant to Godwin at the San Francisco 44. WR Scotty Miller got a step on CB Deommodore Lenoir on the next play but Brady's pass hit the defender in the back. After a one-yard scramble by Brady, the Bucs went for it on fourth-and-four and Brady got it to Fournette for a new set of downs. However, Greenlaw leaped to tip another pass intended for Evans and then was able to haul in the rebound for an interception at the 24.

Tampa Bay's defense got a three-and-out after the turnover, with Devin White and Nolan Turner combining to stop Kittle for a loss of five on third down. The Bucs got it back at their own 26 near the midpoint of the third quarter.

Rachaad White started the next drive with two runs for 15 yards and Brady then hit TE Cade Otton twice in a row for 17 more. The Buccaneers faced a third-and-six at the 49ers' 38 and White got five on a catch in the right flat. Brady converted the fourth-and-one with a quick curl to Evans, who spun around a defender for a total of nine yards to the 24. A false start penalty helped put the Bucs in a second-and-14 hole but a leaping sideline catch by Jones two plays later gave the Bucs a first-and-goal at the eight. Two plays later the Buccaneers finally scored in unusual fashion, as Brady's pass to Godwin bounced off its intended target and was caught just inches off the turf by Gage. Gage trapped the ball against his legs and rolled backward across the line for an eight-yard touchdown.

Rookie RB Jordan Mason started the 49ers' next drive with a 10-yard run to the home 40 and two plays later broke free from several near-tackles to get 13 more to the Bucs' 44. After the teams flipped sides to start the fourth quarter, OLB Carl Nassib dropped Mason for a loss of two to make it third-and-10, and Purdy's out to WR Jauan Jennings came up five yards short. The 49ers sent out the punt unit and the kick rolled to a stop at the Bucs' eight with 13:31 left in the game.

Catches of eight yards by Godwin and 12 by Evans helped produce two quick first downs but Brady's deep shot down the left sideline to Jones didn't quite get there. A holding call on Godwin on a short pass to White backed the ball up to the 22 and made it second-and-20, followed by a pair of dumpoffs to White for a total of 10 yards. The Bucs went for it on fourth-and-10 and maintained possession on Evans' leaping catch 20 yards downfield. An eight-yard catch over the middle made it fourth-and-one at the 49ers' 39 and Fournette powered up the middle for just enough. Brady threaded the needle between two defenders to Evans just a bit shy of the first-down line, and Evans then lateraled to Fournette, who initially dropped the ball before picking it up and getting to the 23. After discussing it the officials ruled that Evans' pitch was an illegal forward pass, leading to a penalty that pushed the ball back to the 35. That made it fourth-and-eight, and while Brady was able to buy time with a scramble up and to the right, his hard pass to Evans was out of reach.

Josh Johnson, whose career began as a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2008, relieved Purdy at quarterback for the ensuing drive and started handing it off to Mason. On the second play, Mason broke into the second level and weaved 18 yards to the Bucs' 42. Facing a fourth-and-one at the 33, the 49ers initially lined up to kick a field goal, then called a timeout and elected to go for it. A leaping Nassib denied the attempt, knocking down Johnson's pass at the line.