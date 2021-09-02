Bucs Add Former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have nearly finished forming their 2021 practice squad, signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson on Thursday afternoon. Thompson takes the 15th spot on that 16-man crew after the Buccaneers signed 10 players on Wednesday and another four on Thursday morning.

The Bucs kept four running backs on their 53-man roster but did not have any others on the practice squad after waiving C.J. Prosise on Tuesday. Thompson arrives after spending two seasons on Kansa City's active roster before being waived in the cutdown to 53 earlier this week. He originally joined the Chiefs as a sixth-round draft pick out of Utah State in 2019.