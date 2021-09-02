Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add Former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson to Practice Squad

The Bucs filled the 15th of their 16 practice squad spots on Thursday afternoon by signing RB Darwin Thompson, who played in 26 games for Kansas City over the past two seasons

Sep 02, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Scott Smith

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have nearly finished forming their 2021 practice squad, signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson on Thursday afternoon. Thompson takes the 15th spot on that 16-man crew after the Buccaneers signed 10 players on Wednesday and another four on Thursday morning.

The Bucs kept four running backs on their 53-man roster but did not have any others on the practice squad after waiving C.J. Prosise on Tuesday. Thompson arrives after spending two seasons on Kansa City's active roster before being waived in the cutdown to 53 earlier this week. He originally joined the Chiefs as a sixth-round draft pick out of Utah State in 2019.

Thompson played in 26 regular-season games with one start during his tenure in Kansas City, rushing 64 times for 225 yards and a touchdown and adding 16 catches for 108 yards and another score. He also appeared in five postseason games and rushed twice for seven yards. Thompson was on the Chiefs' roster for Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers in February but he was inactive for the game.

