Three Tryout Players Earn Contracts with Buccaneers

Coastal Carolina WR Kameron Brown, James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene and Yale tight end JJ Howland all turned weekend tryouts during rookie mini-camp into spots on the Bucs' 90-man offseason roster

May 16, 2022 at 01:25 PM
Mike Greene

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp ended on Sunday but three players who took part on a tryout basis will be sticking around past the weekend.

On Monday, the Buccaneers signed wide receiver Kameron Brown, defensive lineman Mike Greene and tight end JJ Howland, who were among the 31 players participating on tryout contracts over the weekend. The Buccaneers also waived defensive lineman Kobe Smith and wide receiver Austin Watkins; those combined moves put the team's roster at the 90-man offseason limit.

Though he had already spent four seasons plus a redshirt year at Charleston Southern, Brown (6-3, 210) played the past two seasons at Coastal Carolina, first as a graduate student and then as a 'super senior.' He appeared in 25 total games for the Chanticleers, contributing 56 catches for 911 yards and eight touchdowns.

Greene (6-3, 293) played in 57 games over five seasons at James Madison, capping his career in 2021 with second-team all-conference honors. He recorded 18.0 sacks during his JMU career, including 5.0 last year and a career-best 7.5 in 2019. In addition, Greene racked up 177 tackles, 39.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Howland (6-6, 255) missed almot all of the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Yale due to injury and a COVID opt-out, but he returned as a senior this past fall to catch 16 passes for 238 yards and two scores. That included a 74-yard touchdown against Holy Cross in Yale's season opener. Howland also snagged 18 passes for 326 yards and two scores as as sophomore.

The Buccaneers have now added four rookie tight ends to the roster since the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. They selected Washington's Cade Otton in the fourth round and Minnesota' Ko Kieft in the sixth round and then signed Wisconsin-River Falls' Ben Beise as an undrafted free agent following the draft.

Advertising