Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Dec. 18: Donovan Smith, Ryan Jensen Upgraded

The Buccaneers upgraded three players after Wednesday's full practice. All three were offensive linemen. Right tackle and Ed Block Courage Award nominee Demar Dotson returned to a full capacity, as did center Ryan Jensen. Left tackle Donovan Smith, who missed the first start of his career last Sunday, practice for the first time since Week 14, albeit in a limited capacity.

Three players were removed from the injury report after both wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead now join wide receiver Scotty Miller on Injured Reserve. That makes for three of the Bucs' top four receivers now on IR to end their seasons early. Luckily, injuries didn't prevent Evans and Chris Godwin from getting Pro Bowl nods, announced last night, making them the first pair of Bucs receivers to make the Pro Bowl in the same year and the first pair of receivers from the same team since Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald with the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.