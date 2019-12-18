Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Dec. 18: Donovan Smith, Ryan Jensen Upgraded

The Buccaneers got good news along the offensive line as three players were upgraded after Wednesday’s practice.

Dec 18, 2019 at 04:40 PM
The Buccaneers upgraded three players after Wednesday's full practice. All three were offensive linemen. Right tackle and Ed Block Courage Award nominee Demar Dotson returned to a full capacity, as did center Ryan Jensen. Left tackle Donovan Smith, who missed the first start of his career last Sunday, practice for the first time since Week 14, albeit in a limited capacity.

Three players were removed from the injury report after both wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead now join wide receiver Scotty Miller on Injured Reserve. That makes for three of the Bucs' top four receivers now on IR to end their seasons early. Luckily, injuries didn't prevent Evans and Chris Godwin from getting Pro Bowl nods, announced last night, making them the first pair of Bucs receivers to make the Pro Bowl in the same year and the first pair of receivers from the same team since Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald with the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

The Texans downgraded running back Carlos Hyde to a DNP designation due to his ankle injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also added to the report, sidelined with an illness on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

DL Beau Allen (ankle) – Did Not Participate

T Demar Dotson (not injury related) – Full Participation

K Matt Gay (right groin) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

TE Tanner Hudson (concussion) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (elbow) – Full Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Full Participation

LT Donovan Smith (ankle/knee) – Limited Participation

QB Jameis Winston (right thumb/knee) – Limited Participation

Texans

S Jahleel Addae (Achilles) – Limited Participation

TE Darren Fells (hand) – Limited Participation

WR Will Fuller V (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) – Did Not Participate

RB Carlos Hyde (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) – Limited Participation

OLB Jacob Martin (knee) – Did Not Participate

ILB Bernardrick McKinny (concussion) – Did Not Participate

OLB Brennan Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder) – Limited Participation

*Bold indicates change in status from previous day

