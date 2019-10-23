Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Oct. 23: O.J. Howard Limited, Breshad Perriman Returns to Full Participation

The Buccaneers released their first injury report following the bye week, naming five players, including tight end O.J. Howard, who was limited. 

Oct 23, 2019 at 04:33 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers are coming off a Week Seven bye, giving the team a chance to heal up and get some much-needed rest. As a result, only five players are listed on Tampa Bay's first injury report of the week, with just two players sidelined entirely.

The most notable name on the injured list is tight end O.J. Howard, who is battling a hamstring injury. He was limited in Wednesday's padded practice along with right tackle Demar Dotson, who was held out of Week Seven's contest in London against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring issue of his own. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman also missed that game but returned to practice – and full participation – on Wednesday. After sitting out practice entirely, Head Coach Bruce Arians has ruled out both linebacker Jack Cichy, who suffered an elbow injury during Week Four and offensive lineman Alex Cappa, who broke his arm against the Saints in Week Five, for Sunday's game.

The Titans are coming off a Week Seven win over the Los Angeles Chargers but seem to be paying for it in the form of their injury report, which lists 11 players, including wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Delanie Walker who were both sidelined on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate

ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate

T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Limited Participation

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Full Participation

Titans

LB Jayon Brown (groin) – Limited Participation

DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder) – Limited Participation

T Jack Conklin (quad) – Limited Participation

WR Corey Davis (illness) – Did Not Participate

G Nate Davis (rib) – Limited Participation

LB Rashaan Evans (shoulder) – Limited Participation

LB Sharif Finch (shoulder) – Limited Participation

CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) – Did Not Participate

CB Chris Milton (calf) – Did Not Participate

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) – Did Not Participate

LB Wesley Woodyard (ankle) – Limited Participation

*Bold indicates change in status from previous day

Advertising