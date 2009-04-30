Bucs Trade Alex Smith to Patriots

Fifth-year TE Alex Smith posted a career-best 41 receptions in 2005





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded tight end Alex Smith to the New England Patriots on Thursday in exchange for an undisclosed pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers were dealing from a position of strength, having seriously bolstered their tight end position in late February with the trade for former Cleveland tight end Kellen Winslow.

Tampa Bay's tight end corps also includes one of the league's best blockers at the position in John Gilmore – a priority signing in free agency last year – and pass-catching threat Jerramy Stevens, who was re-signed in March after becoming an unrestricted free agent. New Offensive Coordinator Jeff Jagodzinski has spoken about his excitement over deploying both Winslow and Stevens on the field at the same time.

A third-round draft pick in 2005, Smith has played four seasons for the Buccaneers. Last year, he caught 21 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Smith played in a total of 58 games as a Buccaneer, starting 43.