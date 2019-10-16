Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Waive Devante Bond, Bobo Wilson

The waivers of ILB Devante Bond and WR Bobo Wilson began some bye-week roster changes, though the two open spots created were not immediately filled.

Oct 16, 2019 at 09:40 AM
Scott Smith

LONDON, UK - OCTOBER 13, 2019 - Wide Receiver Bobo Wilson #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 37-26. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be making some roster changes during their bye week, and it began on Tuesday with the waivers of outside linebacker Devante Bond and wide receiver Bobo Wilson. In addition, outside linebacker Demone Harris and running back Darius Jackson were released from the practice squad.

There were no corresponding moves to fill those roster spots on Tuesday, but there is no particular hurry as the Buccaneers are not practicing this week. Those openings are likely to be filled in the next couple days.

Wilson had played in each of the first six games of the season, with one start. He was the team's punt returner for those six games, averaging 2.8 yards on 15 returns and making five catches. He also muffed two punts in Sunday's loss to Carolina in London, the second of which was recovered by the Panthers to set up a fourth-quarter field goal. Wilson had also seen more extensive playing time on offense in recent games with Breshad Perriman injured, recording one catch in each of the last three games.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2017, Wilson has played in a total of 14 games with two starts, contributing eight catches for 105 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 10 kickoffs for the Buccaneers in 2018. On Monday, Head Coach Bruce Arians said the team would be looking for a new answer at punt returner coming out of the bye week.

Bond appeared in four games this season, primarily playing on special teams. He switched from inside linebacker to outside linebacker during the preseason but had logged just 32 snaps on defense. Bond first joined the team as a sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, though he spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He has played in 29 games with six starts, recording 29 tackles and two quarterback hits on defense, plus 13 stops on special teams, all in the 2017-18 seasons.

Harris began the season on the Bucs' active roster and got into one game before being waived in Week Five and re-signed to the practice squad in Week Six. Jackson had a brief stay in Tampa, just signing with the team last Wednesday, although that time did include a trip to London.

