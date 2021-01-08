Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Waive Chapelle Russell, Elevate Four for Wild Card Game

The Buccaneers have waived rookie ILB Chapelle Russell and elevated four players from the practice squad for Saturday's game in Washington, including recently-signed ILB Deone Bucannon

Jan 08, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

elevations

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived rookie inside linebacker Chapelle Russell on Friday but will still have plenty of players available for Saturday night's Wild Card game at Washington after making four practice squad elevations.

The Buccaneers elevated linebacker Deone Bucannon, guard Ted Larsen, cornerback Herb Miller and defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad for Wild Card weekend. Miller and Potoa'e are designated as COVID-19 replacements, as the team still has two players – inside linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Steve McLendon – on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers also updated their injury report on Friday, downgrading running back LeSean McCoy (illness) from 'questionable' to 'out.'

Russell, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Temple, played in the last 11 games of the regular season after spending the first five weeks on the practice squad. He appeared exclusively on special teams until seeing three snaps on defense in the Week 17 win over Atlanta.

With the waiver of Russell and the practice squad elevations, the Buccaneers will head into FedExField on Saturday night with 54 available players, from which they can keep 46 active. The elevations all add potential depth to positions that have been thinned by injuries.

The option to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game was new in 2020 and not related to the roster rule revisions instituted this summer to help teams deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the new rules also allowed for additional elevations for players as replacements for teammates who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the NFL chose to make practice squad elevations unlimited for the playoffs. All four players elevated for Saturday's game will automatically revert to the Bucs' practice squad on Sunday without having to pass through waivers.

Bucannon just re-joined the team on Wednesday but is a familiar resource for Bruce Arians and the coaching staff. He played five games for the Buccaneers last season and spent his first four NFL seasons under Arians with the Arizona Cardinals. With White out for Saturday's game, Bucannon joins Jack Cichy as the two backups at insider linebacker behind Lavonte David and Kevin Minter.

Larsen, who also played under Arians in Arizona, rejoined his original NFL team on December 8 and has been on the practice squad since. He was also elevated for game day in Week 15 at Atlanta. The Buccaneers do not have an offensive lineman on their injury list this week but they have been carrying only eight of them since A.Q. Shipley was placed on injured reserve November 28.

Miller has spent the entire season on the Buccaneers' practice squad but has recently become an honorary member of the active roster, having played in four of the last five games after elevations. He has played extensively on special teams and has two kick-coverage tackles but has also seen some action on defense, recording three tackles and an interception. The Buccaneers hope to get cornerback Carlton Davis back from the groin injury that has kept him out of the last two games but still will have Miller available just in case.

Potoa'e adds much-needed depth to a defensive line that will be without McLendon and Jeremiah Ledbetter, the latter due to a calf injury. Potoa'e, a rookie signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring, made his NFL debut last Sunday against Atlanta after being elevated from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Shaq Barrett Activated from COVID List

OLB Shaquil Barrett has returned to the team and will be available to play in Saturday's Wild Card gamer after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
news

Deone Bucannon Returns to Bucs for Practice Squad Spot

The Bucs have added veteran ILB Deone Bucannon, who played five games for them in 2019 and four seasons under Bruce Arians in Arizona, to their practice squad
news

Bucs Protect Four on Practice Squad

DL Benning Potoa'e is on the list for the first time since Week Two as the Buccaneers use all of their practice squad protection options leading up to Saturday's Wild Card game
news

Bucs Add RB C.J. Prosise to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have signed former Seahawk C.J. Prosise to their practice squad, which had not been carrying any running back depth since the early-December promotion of Kenjon Barner
news

Bucs Bring Back ILB Jack Cichy

The Bucs added some much-needed linebacker depth with the return of third-year defender Jack Cichy, who will help following the placement of Devin White on the COVID list
news

Bucs Elevate CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa'e as COVID Replacements

The Bucs have added game-day depth on defense by elevating CB Herb Miller and DL Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad to be available Sunday against Atlanta...Also RB LeSean McCoy has been added to the injury report as questionable
news

Devin White, Shaq Barrett, Steve McLendon Placed on COVID List

The Bucs will have to play their season finale without three defensive players as Devin White, Shaquil Barrett and Steve McLendon were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Bucs Add P Matt Wile to Practice Squad

The Bucs signed second-year punter Matt Wile, who most recently kicked in two games for Atlanta last season, to their practice squad on Thursday
news

Mickens Returns to Roster, Barner to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be going back to their original kick returner as they have placed Kenjon Barner on injured reserved and promoted Jaydon Mickens back to the active roster from the practice squad
news

Ronald Jones Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers could have their leading rusher back in action on Sunday, though he now must show that he can play through his fractured finger
news

Bucs Add Ted Larsen to Practice Squad Protected List

Tampa Bay is using all four of its practice squad protection options this week, with veteran guard Ted Larsen joining that list for the first time

Advertising