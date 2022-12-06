Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Waive Jaelon Darden

The Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by waiving second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden…In addition, T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith were released from the practice squad

Dec 06, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ts

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden and released rookie tackle Dylan Cook and veteran cornerback Ryan Smith from the practice squad. There were no corresponding additions so the Buccaneers will head into Week 14 with one open spot on the active roster and two on the practice squad.

A fourth-round draft pick out of North Texas in 2021, Darden has been the team's primary punt returner for the majority of the past two seasons. He has averaged 9.4 yards on 50 punt returns, including a 10.6-yard average on 30 returns this season. Darden also recently took over kickoff return duties with the team choosing to let rookie running back Rachaad White focus on his growing role on offense. In two seasons, Darden has averaged 20.3 yards on 21 kickoff returns.

The Bucs' active roster still features six wide receivers, and 2022 free agency addition Russell Gage returned to action this past Monday after missing four games with a hamstring injury. Through the first 12 games, Darden had only logged 57 snaps on offense, resulting in two catches for 26 yards.

Cook signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Montana in May. He has been on the practice squad for the entire season. Smith, originally a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2016 draft, returned for a second stint with the team after spending his first five seasons in Tampa, where he was primarily a special teams ace. He signed with the Bucs' practice squad on October 31 and was elevated for the Week 10 game against Seattle in Munich.

Related Content

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

news

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

news

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

news

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Elevate Ulysees Gilbert, Ryan Smith for Munich Game

The Buccaneers used their two practice squad elevation options in Week 10 to round out the inside linebacker position and add a strong special teams player to the mix

news

Bucs Promote John Molchon, J.J. Russell to Active Roster

The Bucs signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell off their practice squad on Wednesday, then used the open spots on that latter unit to bring back OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule

news

Bucs Waive T Fred Johnson

The Bucs waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday after he had appeared in five games and saw limited action on special teams

news

Bucs Bring Back Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith

Former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson and CB Ryan Smith have been re-signed to the team's practice squad, while OLB Shaquil Barrett has officially been placed on injured reserve

news

Torn Achilles Brings Premature End to Shaq Barrett's Season

The Buccaneers will be without their leading sack producer of the last four seasons for the remainder of 2022 as an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Thursday night will land OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

Advertising