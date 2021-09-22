Antonio Brown Added to COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed WR ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, making it likely he will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Brown is the third Buccaneer to land on the COVID list this week, joining inside linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad wide receiver Travis Jonsen.

Brown has played extensively as the team's third wide receiver over the first two weeks of the season, seeing 70 offensive snaps overall. He is second on the team with 138 receiving yards, much of it recorded during a five-catch, 121-yard performance against Dallas in Week One in which he also scored on a 47-yard pass. Brown also lined up as a punt returner against Atlanta in Week Two after Jaydon Mickens suffered a hip injury.

The Bucs may be without both Brown and Mickens in Los Angeles but they will still be able to run five-deep at receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and Jaelon Darden. Darden, a rookie fourth-round pick who would be a candidate to return punts as well, has been inactive for each of the first two games.