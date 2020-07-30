Cam Brate: Brady and Gronk Help All the Bucs' Tight Ends

In March, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made one of the most dramatic forays into free agency in NFL history, signing former Patriots quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ after his 20 years and six Super Bowl championships in New England. More than four months later, the players who are going to be catching passes from Brady in the team's upcoming training camp still find the whole thing a little surreal.

"[We] still have got to pinch ourselves, the fact that we have him at quarterback and everything that goes along with it," said a smiling ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ during a Zoom call on Thursday. "Everyone here is just super pumped."

Brate is one of the Buccaneers' returning tight ends, a very productive one whose 24 touchdown catches since 2016 rank fourth in the NFL at his position. As it turned out, the arrival of Brady eventually led to another dramatic change in Brate's situation, because the quarterback's new challenge in Tampa prompted his long-time buddy, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, to return from a one-year retirement. The Buccaneers worked out a trade with the Patriots to reunite Gronkowski with his QB and suddenly the team's tight end room is as stacked as any in the NFL. In addition to Brate and Gronkowski, the Bucs also have super-athletic former first-round pick O.J. Howard, blocking specialist Antony Auclair and promising young prospect Tanner Hudson.

For Brate, the addition of Brady changed how the football will be distributed in the offense in 2020, while the addition of Gronkowski changed how many footballs may be available to him and others in that distribution. From Brate's point of view, though, both additions are good for him and the Buccaneers.

"It will be really interesting for sure," said Brate. "I mean we've got a really strong tight end room top to bottom. We've got a lot of really good players in the room. Obviously, when people think of Tom Brady, he goes hand-in-hand with Gronk in the way he used him in New England. There's definitely some level of comfort for him throwing to tight ends and utilizing the middle of the field, obviously to running backs and other quick-game throws across the middle."