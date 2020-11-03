Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Giants

Which actually brings me to Davis, whose greatest impact came both in the stats and in morale. Davis recorded his fourth interception of the season, which ties him for the league-lead ss he leads a unit that ties for the league lead in total interceptions this year. What can we say? This team is full of leaders in more ways than one. But when Davis' interception came was just as important as the play itself. The Bucs had a tepid, as Scott called it, first half, and went into halftime trailing 14-6. They needed to come out with a bang, but they weren't starting the second half with the ball. Davis' pick off Daniel Jones on the Giants' first drive was the catalyst for the Bucs getting back in that game. It led to a Tampa Bay field goal, which was then followed by Tampa Bay's first touchdown of the night: a throw from Brady to Gronkowski in the back of the end zone – on a tipped ball, no less. It was the spark that helped the Bucs keep fighting - and Tampa Bay now has the second-most points off takeaways in the league now with 65. Davis knew getting the ball back to the offense was imperative at that point.