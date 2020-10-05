Game Ball | Chargers vs. Buccaneers

It is, in fact, Carmen's turn to go first in this week's nominations for the Game Ball. After each Buccaneer victory this season, Carmen and I are going to put one player each up for a vote by the fans as to who deserves that honor. The fans will then determine the winner in a poll at the bottom of this page, voting either for Carmen's choice, my choice or "other" if they feel neither of us has made the right choice. Since we have decided not to duplicate picks in any given week, we're alternating the order of selection and Carmen gets the honors after the big comeback against Los Angeles.

Carmen Vitali: WR Mike Evans

This was an extremely tough choice due to all the aforementioned heroics. I don't think there is a wrong answer here but let me plead my case for one the NFL's most elite receivers. Not only did Evans surpass 100 yards receiving for the second time this season, catch a touchdown pass for the fifth-consecutive game, thereby setting a new franchise record, and now leads all NFL receivers with five touchdowns this season so far – he did it all injured.

In the first quarter, after already catching three passes for 52 yards, Evans sustained an ankle injury that took him out briefly as he went back to the locker room to get it taped up. He said after the game that Bucs' trainer Bobby Slater 'got him right' early on and Evans then proceeded to play the rest of the game. In fact, he played 71% of the team's offensive snaps in total. Evans caught seven of eight passes thrown his way for a total of 122 yards, a touchdown and a 17.4 yard-per-catch average. In addition to the touchdown, Evans moved the chains four times, including on a second-and-20 situation following a Bucs penalty in the fourth quarter. It set up the Bucs' go-ahead touchdown from Tom Brady to rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The Bucs would not relinquish the lead after that.