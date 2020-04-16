Chris Godwin Recalls Draft Experience, Has Confidence in the Future

"I don't think I'll be adjusted to watching that at all," said Godwin of what this year's viewing experience will be like. "I normally watch the draft; I've always loved doing it since I was kid. I think it's just something about watching people realize their dreams. That's something that's pretty exciting for me."

Of course, Hamler would surely love to be a first-round pick, like all the other prospects this year. Assuming that doesn't happen, his name could be called on Friday night, when the league conducts the second and third rounds. That's an experience with which Godwin is familiar; he was also part of what was considered a deep class of receivers in the 2017 draft. As it turned out, some of the 10 wideouts selected before him haven't panned out as well as their teams had hoped, at least not yet, while Godwin, the 84th overall pick, has thrived. So have fellow 2017 third-rounders Kenny Golladay and Cooper Kupp and late-second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"My personal draft experience, it was interesting because obviously everybody expects or just hopes to go as high as possible," said Godwin. "So Day One was pretty interesting. As Day Two kind of progressed, I kind of felt like I could go anywhere on Day Two, so it really became like a waiting game. At times it was a little bit frustrating, but at the end of the day I realized that I was going to be exactly where I was supposed to be.

"And all I ever asked for was an opportunity. I knew that once I got wherever I was going to be, I was confident in myself and my ability and my work ethic that I was going to make a splash in some way, in some fashion and I would kind of work my way up the ladder."

Godwin has backed up that confidence, becoming the type of player that teams prioritize locking in to a second contract. He is headed into the final season of his initial four-year deal and, indeed, Licht and Arians have identified retaining Godwin as a priority. That doesn't mean that a deal has to get done this spring; when second-round star Lavonte David was in a similar position in 2015, he inked his second deal in the middle of training camp.