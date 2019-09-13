Chris Godwin Earns Game Ball with His…Blocking?

"He had the hot hand, we stuck with him," said Arians. "RoJo stung his toe on that really good run he had, but it was Peyton's night."

Hargreaves also got a game ball for his game-saving play that went along with a career-high and team-leading 12 tackles. Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett obviously received one as well after he recorded all three of the Bucs' sacks of Cam Newton and generally made life miserable for a variety of different Carolina edge blockers. And inside linebacker Kevin Minter won not one but two Game Balls, one for his work on defense after rookie Devin White went down just six plays in, which included eight tackles and a quarterback hit, and one for maintaining his important role on special teams even after finding himself very busy on defense.