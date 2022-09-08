Chris Godwin Expects to Be Game-Time Decision Sunday

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to AT&T Stadium on Sunday to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys, it will be eight months, three weeks and two days since Chris Godwin tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee. At the time of the injury, that would have seemed like an aggressive timetable for his return to game action, but with the opener in Dallas now just three days away it remains a possibility.

On Thursday, Godwin was asked where he stood in regards to his return, both mentally and physically. As he had noted on a podcast a few days earlier, he is still not sure what the answer is going to be on Sunday.

"Honestly, I think it's a very complicated process," he said. "Obviously, any time you come off a major injury like this you never really know how you're going to feel. I've been doing really well. You guys have seen me out there practicing; I've been doing a lot of stuff. Each day is very different from the day before. So I think ultimately what it comes down to is just, one, how I'm feeling and then, two, the discussion that I have with Coach [Todd] Bowles and the training staff. I think whenever the time comes for the game, I think everybody will know, but until then even I'm not sure."

Godwin agreed with the notion that his availability for Sunday's opener would be a "game-time decision" but that when he was cleared to play he will not be held back by any fear of taking hard hits.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "I think whenever I go out there it's because I feel really confident in where I'm at, and in my ability to not only play but to be able to take whatever hits I need to take. Football's a violent game and you can't really protect yourself from everything. Once I have the confidence in myself, once it's the right time for me to go out there, just go out there and play."

Godwin suffered his injury when he was tackled through the legs by Saints safety P.J. Williams. Interestingly, he believes the fact that he was hurt by a hard hit rather than in non-contact fashion gives him less to worry about when he gets back on the field.