Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colts owner indicates team is working on trade

Colts-Trade?

Aug 23, 2012 at 02:54 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Colts owner Jim Irsay says his team is seriously contemplating a trade - a deal that could possibly include a high draft pick.

On Thursday, Irsay wrote on Twitter that ``serious'' trade winds are blowing though he also noted that often times these deals fall through. Later, he Tweeted that new Colts general manager Ryan Grigson isn't afraid to roll the dice and that the owner was willing to open his checkbook.

Those two posts followed an earlier one that read simply: ``TRADE WINDS BLOWING''

Irsay has not provided any indication of who the Colts might be trying to get, though their two biggest areas of need are cornerback and offensive line.

Grison and coach Chuck Pagano have repeatedly said they will do anything they can to improve the team.

