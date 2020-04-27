Daily Bucs Trivia: Draft Double-Up

It might seem a little strange to end up with two draftees from the same school, but it's really not that uncommon. In fact, the Buccaneers went to the same collegiate well twice in their very first draft of 1976…and not with just one school but three. After taking future Hall-of-Famer Lee Roy Selmon with the first-overall pick the Bucs then added his brother and fellow Oklahoma Sooner Dewey Selmon in Round Two. Tampa Bay also made two selections each in 1976 from Texas A&M and Utah State – yes, Utah State – though it helped that the draft was 17 rounds long that year.

In fact, this year wasn't even the first time the Buccaneers selected two players from the University of Minnesota in the same draft. Even though they had drafted only three Gophers before this past weekend, two of them were classmates in 1984, when the Bucs landed tight end Jay Carroll in the seventh round and placekicker Jim Gallery in the 10th.