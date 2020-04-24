Friday, Apr 24, 2020 12:00 AM

Daily Bucs Trivia: Round by Round

On Thursday night, the Bucs took an offensive tackle in the first round for the fourth time in 45 drafts…What's the most commonly-picked position in every subsequent round

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Detail shot of the NFL logo on a football before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kevin Sabitus/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Welcome to the very first Bucs Daily Trivia question in the post-drafting-of-Tristan Wirfs era.

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Iowa's Wirfs with the 13th-overall pick after trading up one spot to get their likely answer at right tackle. Wirfs was the first offensive tackle the Bucs had drafted in the opening round since 2001, when they traded up from 21 to 14 to select Florida's Kenyatta Walker.

Offensive tackle is not the most common position the Buccaneers have targeted in the first round over 45 drafts. Even if you lump in all offensive linemen, you still only have seven, and the Bucs have tagged 11 defensive linemen in the first round. You probably knew that D-Line was the team's most common first-round delicacy, remembering such picks as Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, Gerald McCoy, Vita Vea and…you know, some others.

But what about Round Two? Or Three? What position has Tampa Bay most commonly targeted from round to round after the one everyone cares about. That's our trivia topic for today as we prepare for Day Two of the draft on Friday night.

Rounds Two and Three are the big news on Friday but it is still a workday in the month of April, which means it gets a Bucs trivia quiz. Each day, the question goes up at 10:00 a.m. ET, and then at 4:00 p.m. ET, I return to add the answer, and share it on Twitter. We're obviously still focused on el drafto. To be more specific…

PHOTOS of Tristan Wirfs, Bucs First Round Pick

View pictures of OT Tristan Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) look to block North Texas linebacker E.J. Ejiya (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 49

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) look to block North Texas linebacker E.J. Ejiya (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall
Indiana defensive lineman Ja'merez Bowen (54) works against Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
2 / 49

Indiana defensive lineman Ja'merez Bowen (54) works against Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Miami of Ohio defensive lineman Dean Lemon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Miami of Ohio defensive lineman Dean Lemon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs warms up before an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs warms up before an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 38-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 38-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs during an NCAA football game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
10 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs during an NCAA football game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

Justin Hayworth
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
14 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
15 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, center, stands with teammates Landan Paulsen, left, and Levi Paulsen, right, during the national anthem before an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, center, stands with teammates Landan Paulsen, left, and Levi Paulsen, right, during the national anthem before an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
21 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
22 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
23 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
24 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
25 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) plays against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
26 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) plays against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
27 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
28 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) plays against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
29 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) plays against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP_19344742150977
30 / 49
Justin Hayworth
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, congratulates offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) after a Iowa touchdown during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
31 / 49

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, congratulates offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) after a Iowa touchdown during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Orlando Ramirez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
32 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Orlando Ramirez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
33 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
34 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
35 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
36 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
37 / 49

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
38 / 49

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
39 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
40 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
41 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
42 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
43 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
44 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
45 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
46 / 49

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
47 / 49

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs is interviewed by Bucky Brooks during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
48 / 49

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs is interviewed by Bucky Brooks during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
49 / 49

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 23:

Over the previous 44 drafts, what position have the Buccaneers most commonly targeted in each round from Rounds 2-7?

The draft actually used to be longer than seven rounds. The Bucs went 17 rounds deep in their first draft in 1976, and then it was 12 rounds until 1992. The NFL shortened it to eight rounds in 1993 and then created the current seven-round format in 1994. So let's just focus on that – seven rounds. To be clear, that's the second through seventh rounds dating back to the first draft in 1976.

Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answers!

Answer: For clarification, I went with the player's position designation at the time he was drafted. So Dwight Smith is a cornerback, Steve Wilson is a tackle, etc. There is one minor exception below, which will be explained.

2nd Round: Running Back, with nine picks…Ronald Jones, Mike Alstott, Errict Rhett, Reggie Cobb, Lars Tate, Don Smith, James Wilder, Johnny Davis, Jimmy DuBose

3rd Round: Linebacker, with nine picks…Kendell Beckwith, Mason Foster, Quincy Black, Marquis Cooper, Nate Webster, Jamie Duncan, Ervin Randle, Scot Brantley, Steve Maughan

4th Round: Safety, with nine picks…Jordan Whitehead, Tanard Jackson, Will Allen, John Howell, Dexter Jackson, Eric Austin, Tony Covington, Craig Swoope, Mike Heaven

5th Round: Guard*, with six picks…Kadeem Edwards, Jeb Terry, Sean Mahan, Russ Hochstein, Tim Ryan, Ian Beckles

* Guard and offensive tackle were actually tied with six picks here, but since several of those tackles – such as Caleb Benenoch and Kevin Pamphile – ended up as starting guard I decided that breaks the tie and gave it to guard.

6th Round: Linebacker, with nine picks…Jack Cichy, Devante Bond, Geno Hayes, Adam Hayward, Wardell Rouse, Bernard Carter, James Malone, Derrick Little, Chris Washington

7th Round: Running back, with nine picks…Joey Iosefa, Michael Smith, Cory Boyd, Kenneth Darby, Rick Razzano, Casey Cramer, Autry Denson, Kerry Goode, Weldon Ledbetter

