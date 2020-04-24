Daily Bucs Trivia: Round by Round

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 23:

Over the previous 44 drafts, what position have the Buccaneers most commonly targeted in each round from Rounds 2-7?

The draft actually used to be longer than seven rounds. The Bucs went 17 rounds deep in their first draft in 1976, and then it was 12 rounds until 1992. The NFL shortened it to eight rounds in 1993 and then created the current seven-round format in 1994. So let's just focus on that – seven rounds. To be clear, that's the second through seventh rounds dating back to the first draft in 1976.

Answer: For clarification, I went with the player's position designation at the time he was drafted. So Dwight Smith is a cornerback, Steve Wilson is a tackle, etc. There is one minor exception below, which will be explained.

2nd Round: Running Back, with nine picks…Ronald Jones, Mike Alstott, Errict Rhett, Reggie Cobb, Lars Tate, Don Smith, James Wilder, Johnny Davis, Jimmy DuBose

3rd Round: Linebacker, with nine picks…Kendell Beckwith, Mason Foster, Quincy Black, Marquis Cooper, Nate Webster, Jamie Duncan, Ervin Randle, Scot Brantley, Steve Maughan

4th Round: Safety, with nine picks…Jordan Whitehead, Tanard Jackson, Will Allen, John Howell, Dexter Jackson, Eric Austin, Tony Covington, Craig Swoope, Mike Heaven

5th Round: Guard*, with six picks…Kadeem Edwards, Jeb Terry, Sean Mahan, Russ Hochstein, Tim Ryan, Ian Beckles

* Guard and offensive tackle were actually tied with six picks here, but since several of those tackles – such as Caleb Benenoch and Kevin Pamphile – ended up as starting guard I decided that breaks the tie and gave it to guard.

6th Round: Linebacker, with nine picks…Jack Cichy, Devante Bond, Geno Hayes, Adam Hayward, Wardell Rouse, Bernard Carter, James Malone, Derrick Little, Chris Washington