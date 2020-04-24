Daily Bucs Trivia: Round by Round

Welcome to the very first Bucs Daily Trivia question in the post-drafting-of-Tristan Wirfs era.
On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Iowa's Wirfs with the 13th-overall pick after trading up one spot to get their likely answer at right tackle. Wirfs was the first offensive tackle the Bucs had drafted in the opening round since 2001, when they traded up from 21 to 14 to select Florida's Kenyatta Walker.
Offensive tackle is not the most common position the Buccaneers have targeted in the first round over 45 drafts. Even if you lump in all offensive linemen, you still only have seven, and the Bucs have tagged 11 defensive linemen in the first round. You probably knew that D-Line was the team's most common first-round delicacy, remembering such picks as Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, Gerald McCoy, Vita Vea and…you know, some others.
But what about Round Two? Or Three? What position has Tampa Bay most commonly targeted from round to round after the one everyone cares about. That's our trivia topic for today as we prepare for Day Two of the draft on Friday night.
Rounds Two and Three are the big news on Friday but it is still a workday in the month of April, which means it gets a Bucs trivia quiz. Each day, the question goes up at 10:00 a.m. ET, and then at 4:00 p.m. ET, I return to add the answer, and share it on Twitter. We're obviously still focused on el drafto. To be more specific…
Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 23:
Over the previous 44 drafts, what position have the Buccaneers most commonly targeted in each round from Rounds 2-7?
The draft actually used to be longer than seven rounds. The Bucs went 17 rounds deep in their first draft in 1976, and then it was 12 rounds until 1992. The NFL shortened it to eight rounds in 1993 and then created the current seven-round format in 1994. So let's just focus on that – seven rounds. To be clear, that's the second through seventh rounds dating back to the first draft in 1976.
Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answers!
Answer: For clarification, I went with the player's position designation at the time he was drafted. So Dwight Smith is a cornerback, Steve Wilson is a tackle, etc. There is one minor exception below, which will be explained.
2nd Round: Running Back, with nine picks…Ronald Jones, Mike Alstott, Errict Rhett, Reggie Cobb, Lars Tate, Don Smith, James Wilder, Johnny Davis, Jimmy DuBose
3rd Round: Linebacker, with nine picks…Kendell Beckwith, Mason Foster, Quincy Black, Marquis Cooper, Nate Webster, Jamie Duncan, Ervin Randle, Scot Brantley, Steve Maughan
4th Round: Safety, with nine picks…Jordan Whitehead, Tanard Jackson, Will Allen, John Howell, Dexter Jackson, Eric Austin, Tony Covington, Craig Swoope, Mike Heaven
5th Round: Guard*, with six picks…Kadeem Edwards, Jeb Terry, Sean Mahan, Russ Hochstein, Tim Ryan, Ian Beckles
* Guard and offensive tackle were actually tied with six picks here, but since several of those tackles – such as Caleb Benenoch and Kevin Pamphile – ended up as starting guard I decided that breaks the tie and gave it to guard.
6th Round: Linebacker, with nine picks…Jack Cichy, Devante Bond, Geno Hayes, Adam Hayward, Wardell Rouse, Bernard Carter, James Malone, Derrick Little, Chris Washington
7th Round: Running back, with nine picks…Joey Iosefa, Michael Smith, Cory Boyd, Kenneth Darby, Rick Razzano, Casey Cramer, Autry Denson, Kerry Goode, Weldon Ledbetter