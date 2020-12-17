2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 15

ADDITIONAL 2020 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

Though it is noted in the "Roster Additions" section above, it's worth further elaborating on the extremely dramatic change the Buccaneers made at the game's most important position. After five seasons, the team moved on from Jameis Winston, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, and filled the starting quarterback spot with the man many consider the G.O.A.T., former Patriot Tom Brady. Brady brings 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl championship rings to Tampa in one of the most notable free agent signings in NFL history. Brady's move to the Buccaneers also prompted former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and he was promptly traded to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Another former teammate of Brady's, albeit for just one game, arrived in late October when the Buccaneers signed WR Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay debuted new uniforms in Week One in New Orleans. The uniforms are largely inspired by the ones the team wore during its Super Bowl era and overall from 1997 through 2013. Some elements of the uniforms introduced in 2014 remain, such as the sharper, more detailed skull-and-crossed-swords logo and the larger flag on the helmet (though not as large as before). The uniforms debuting in 2020 also include an all-pewter version that is completely unique in team and NFL history and was worn for the first time in Denver in Week Three.

The Buccaneers have two new additions to their coaching staff in 2020: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey. Tandy worked at the high school and college levels in 2019, the latter at his alma mater of West Virginia, but he begins his NFL coaching career with the same team that drafted him in 2012. Tandy spent six seasons in Tampa as a safety and special teams standout before finishing his playing career in Atlanta in 2018. Bichey comes to the Buccaneers from Mississippi State University, where he previously worked under current Buccaneers Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli.

The Buccaneers used their franchise tag during the 2020 offseason for the first time in eight years. That tag was employed to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who went from a rotational reserve in Denver to the NFL's 2019 sack leader after signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent. Barrett's 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers broke Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record and made him one of the team's top priorities in the offseason. Barrett and the Bucs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal during the 2020 offseason, in part due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Barrett will play on the tag's one-year contract this fall.

The Buccaneers lost one of their key defensive players in Week Five when third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a broken leg and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Vea recorded 2.0 sacks through the first five games and was a key member of the team's league-leading run defense.

Falcons:

After the team got off to an 0-5 start, the Falcons chose to dismiss Head Coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. Quinn had served as the head coach since 2015 and left with a 43-42 record and two playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2016 season. Dimitroff began his tenure as Atlanta's G.M. in 2008. Raheem Morris has taken over as the Falcons' interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season; the general manager position has remained vacant.

The Falcons unveiled their first new set of uniforms since the 2003 season in May. The primary home uniform features a black jersey over black pants, but there are eight possible combinations the team can employ. There is also an alternate jersey with a gradient from black to red, and all of the jerseys feature a large "ATL" insignia over the player's number.

The Falcons made a major change at the tight end position. Austin Hooper broke out with 146 catches over the 2018-19 seasons, which earned him a lucrative deal in free agency from Cleveland. Atlanta filled that gap by trading a second-round pick to Baltimore to get former first-round pick Hayden Hurst. Hurst is fourth on the team with 43 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns.

Atlanta also moved on from two of their long-term top contributors in running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant. The Falcons replaced Freeman, who is now with the Giants, by signing Todd Gurley after he was released by the Rams in a salary cap move. The Falcons used a first-round pick to draft Trufant's replacement in former Clemson standout A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons decided to cut ties with 2017 first-round pick Takkarist McKinley in November. McKinley had 17.5 sacks in three-and-a-half seasons in Atlanta.

TOP STORYLINES

That's the Kicker – As the NFL has navigated its way through the 2020 COVID landscape and managed to get all of its games played so far, the Buccaneers have largely escaped difficult situations created by unavailable players. Until now, potentially. On Tuesday, the Bucs abruptly put all three of their specialists – kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long-snapper Zach Triner – on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Because that list is for players who have either tested positive for the virus or have been deemed to be in close contact with someone who has, and because teams are not allowed to say which reason applies to each player, it is still uncertain how long those three will be unavailable. The Buccaneers might get all three back in the mix on the weekend and be able to move forward with business as usual, but they also have to prepare for any or all of them remaining out on Sunday. That means bringing in potential replacements at all three positions and getting them through the 72-hour testing protocol so they are eligible to be signed in time. The Buccaneers also have a kicker on their practice squad, Greg Joseph, who has been with them all season and could be elevated to the game day roster on Sunday if needed. Said Arians: "They're going through the testing stuff, and we're going to have a bunch of kickers, snappers and punters on our team here, possibly, by Friday or Saturday. We'll wait and see how it plays out."

Falcons Playing Spoiler? – We noted this to some degree above, but it's worth repeating that the Buccaneers' path to 10 wins and a guaranteed playoff spot run through the Falcons. After this Sunday's contest in Atlanta the two teams will meet again at Raymond James Stadium in Week 17. That would be a noteworthy scheduling quirk on its own, as this will mark the first time the Buccaneers have ever played the same opponent twice in the last three weeks of the regular season. In this particular case, though, it means the Buccaneers will need to get the best of their long-time rivals at least once and maybe twice to get to the playoffs. Players commonly declare that the most important game is "the next one," but that may be true on several levels this week. If the Buccaneers win they will be only one more victory – or one more loss by whichever team wins this weekend's Chicago-Minnesota showdown – away from a playoff berth. That would be a much more comfortable position from which to enter the final two weeks of the regular season. If the Falcons stop the Bucs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, however, the picture won't be quite as clear and the Week 17 rematch will start to loom much larger. Any team that has been eliminated from the playoff race, as the 4-9 Falcons have been, can get some extra fuel from the chance to spoil an opponent's chances at the postseason, but in this case the potential spoilers happen to be very heated rivals with the potential spoilees [sic].

Identity Crisis – After the Buccaneers beat the Vikings in Week 14 to stop a two-game losing streak, Arians was asked during the postgame rundown about the Buccaneers' offensive game plan for Minnesota. That seemed to dovetail with repeated questions in previous weeks about the Buccaneers' offensive "identity." Specifically, do they have one, should they have one, and what is it? Arians referred to that conversation and had a strong answer on this occasion: "When asked early this week about our identity, I think we just showed our identity. We can do any damn thing we want to do." Now, Tampa Bay's total output of 305 yards was actually one of its lowest of the season and its 26 points were a few below its usual average, but those numbers are not particularly important to most coaches. Arians saw an offense that, after a slow start, showed it could hit big plays downfield in the passing game, could run effectively, particularly when putting the game away late and could convert on third downs more regularly than it had during the losing streak. He also saw an offensive that got back to excelling in the red zone, where Tampa Bay had dominated during the first half of the season. If "identity" means relying heavily on one facet of the offense in almost every game, Arians isn't particularly interested in having one of those. The Buccaneers still have Super Bowl aspirations and to be true contenders they're going to need to unlock all of their potentially dangerous weapons – from Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller to Rob Gronkowski and Cam Brate to Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy.

Big-Play Receivers – In 2019, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans formed the most prolific wide receiver duo in the NFL, ranking second and fourth, respectively, in yards per game and combining for 17 touchdowns despite both missing several games at the end of the season. But the Atlanta pairing of long-time star Julio Jones and rising youngster Calvin Ridley wasn't far behind. Godwin and Evans combined for 2,490 yards and 17 touchdowns while Jones and Ridley produced a total of 2,260 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, injuries and an offensive with a lot of mouths to feed have suppressed the counting numbers for the Bucs' top receivers and Jones has missed four games and been limited in others by a hamstring injury that may or may not keep him out of Sunday's contest. Ridley, meanwhile, has blossomed into a star in his own right. If all four are on the field this weekend, it will be one of the biggest collection of receiving stars in the NFL and the duo that gets the most done will probably be on the winning side at the end. Evans is also on the verge of several records and notable achievements (see the What to Watch For section below) and Jones needs to be on the field and at full strength to make a run at his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard receiving. Ridley ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving yards and has an outside shot to jump into the top five by season's end, which would further cement his future as a player the Falcons will want to build around going forward.