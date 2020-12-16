Go Vikings and Eagles! | A Week 15 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Seattle Seahawks (9-4) at Washington Football Team (6-7), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

The NFC West has painted a confusing picture in recent weeks in terms of the Bucs' rooting interest, but this one is pretty easy to call. The Bucs are one game behind Seattle in both the overall NFC standings (9-4 to 8-5) and the results against conference opponents (6-3 to 5-4). The Buccaneers will happily enter the dance with the sixth seed, if that is what is meant to be, but they could still claim the fifth seed and what looks like its advantageous matchup against the eventual NFC East champ. What's interesting is the "common games" intersection between the Bucs and the Seahawks, particularly Seattle's recent loss to the Giants. The Buccaneers beat the Giants in Week Eight. Both teams have beaten Minnesota and the Seahawks also have a victory over Atlanta. Both teams have lost to the Rams. But the Bucs have two games left against Atlanta and the Seahawks still play the Rams again. Confused? Us, too. But there is a scenario in which the Bucs and Seahawks tie and the common games tiebreaker goes in Tampa Bay's favor.

Verdict: That was a whole lot of information to get to an obvious choice: Got Football Team! Football better than the Seahawks!

Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) at Arizona Cardinals (7-6), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Another easy one. It was extremely entertaining to watch the Eagles snap the Saints' nine-game winning streak (and keep the Bucs' faint division title hopes alive), and we would like a repeat in Week 15. The Cardinals pulled out of a mini-slump with last week's easy win over the Giants and now they have a second straight NFC East opponent. This year, that's usually a good thing. But maybe Jalen Hurts will follow up his impressive debut with another upset, which would push down the team just behind the Bucs in the overall standings. Losses by the Bears and Vikings are actually more important to the Bucs' playoff chances than a Cardinals' loss, but when you make a Christmas list you really want everything on that list, right? This would be a bonus.

Verdict: Last week, our Eagles-Saints verdict said, 'Go Jalen Hurts.' Cut. And. Paste.

N.Y. Jets (0-13) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Remember that time Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in Tokyo? Anything is possible, but in this case we need to be rooting for the Mike Tyson in this fight. Tampa Bay's chances of moving up one spot from the sixth to the fifth seed are significantly better if it is battling with Seattle, given its head-to-head loss to the Rams. Basically, Tampa Bay has to pick up two games on Los Angeles in three weeks to jump the Rams in the standings, whereas a one-game improvement against Seattle bring a lot of potentially helpful tiebreakers into play.

Verdict: Go Rams! Watch that uppercut to the chin.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) at New Orleans Saints (10-3), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

So we mentioned last-minute holiday shopping earlier, and there's a chance your significant other will want to do some on Sunday. If so, get an early start, because you want to be in front of the TV for this one. There's no mystery here; Bucs fans want the Saints to lose. But in a broader sense, it will be interesting to see how competitive this game is. Given the very real possibility that the Buccaneers will face the Saints for a third time in the postseason, it would be nice if New Orleans doesn't look like a beast against the defending champions, who won by three in Tampa in Week 12.

Verdict: Go champs!

Cleveland Browns (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (5-8), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Browns are coming off a heartbreaking loss in the game of the year last Monday night; will that motivate them to a stronger performance in Week 15? Let's hope so. This isn't particularly important, as somebody is going to win the NFC East and it probably won't matter to the Bucs in the long run.

Verdict: Go Browns, if only to make the fascinating AFC playoff race more crazy.

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Chances that this game matches up to this past week's epic Monday-nigther? Nil. This game is inconsequential to the Bucs, so let's just root for added AFC chaos.