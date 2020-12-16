Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Go Vikings and Eagles! | A Week 15 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Barring a tie, the best outcome for the Buccaneers in the Vikings-Bears game is a Minnesota victory…That and suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 15

Dec 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Helmet

The NFL playoff dice are rolled every weekend here in December, and they keep coming up sixes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A loss to Kansas City in Week 12, a bye in Week 13, a win over Minnesota in Week 14…nothing changes. Tampa Bay seems locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race and that is indeed the most likely outcome when it's all said and done. But there are still three weeks to play and the Buccaneers have a lot of work still to do. Two wins in those final three weeks will guarantee Tampa Bay its first playoff berth since 2007, and Buccaneers players and coaches are focused sharply on the next game on the schedule, at Atlanta. As fans, however, we can hope for some help from other teams around the league over this final stretch.

The NFL's Week 15 schedule features only one game pitting two teams with winning records against each other, but it's a doozy: Kansas City at New Orleans in the late-afternoon slot on Sunday. The closest thing to a battle between two playoff contenders in the same conference is Bears at Vikings early on Sunday. Still, there are plenty of entertaining contests on tap, and an opportunity for the Buccaneers' playoff odds to get even stronger.

So which teams should you be rooting for, other than the Buccaneers in Atlanta on Sunday? We've got some suggestions. This is your Week 15 Viewing Guide.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Week 14 | Top Sights

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 14 matchup against Minnesota.

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - My Cause My Cleats signage before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - My Cause My Cleats signage before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers as he arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers as he arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jewelry before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jewelry before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht and Rick Spielman before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht and Rick Spielman before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ties his cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ties his cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause my Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause my Cleats before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Center Ryan Jensen #66, and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Center Ryan Jensen #66, and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - A general view during the national anthem before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - A general view during the national anthem before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, Running Back Kenjon Barner #44, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, Running Back Kenjon Barner #44, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73, Kicker Ryan Succop #3, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73, Kicker Ryan Succop #3, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 109

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-6), Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Denver Broncos (5-8), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

There is Thursday AND Saturday football this week (yum) but the first two games are all AFC. The two games feature teams that are still in the hunt in Las Vegas and Buffalo against two teams that aren't but that are coming off impressive wins in L.A. and Denver. The Bucs have beaten both teams in the Thursday game, so the outcome won't affect their strength of victory number. If you're worried about that coming into play, you should root for Denver on Saturday afternoon, but it's a long shot that this outcome will matter.

Verdict: Go…shopping! That's right, go get your last-minute holiday shopping done and then come back for the NFC action on Saturday night.

Carolina Panthers (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (10-3), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Thanks in part to the Buccaneers win over Minnesota on Sunday, the Packers have clinched the NFC North, and they also took over the top spot in the conference standings after the Saints' loss in Philadelphia. What does that mean? Well, the Buccaneers won't be catching the Packers in the seeding unless the near-impossible happens and the Saints lose out, coupled with a three-game run by Tampa Bay. Let's just assume the NFC South title isn't happening. In that case, the jockeying for position between the Packers, the Saints and possibly the Rams only matters to us in terms of where Tampa Bay is headed in Week One of the postseason. Yes, the Bucs demolished Green Bay in Week Six, and that's extremely encouraging, but are you really rooting for a Round One trip to frosty Lambeau? If you want that, you can get it in Round Two after the Bucs beat one of the other division winners. Yes, a win by Carolina would hurt their spot in the 2021 draft order, which is a good thing, but we just can't support an outcome that helps the Saints get the top seed in the conference.

Verdict: Go Aaron Rodgers and your 8,000 State Farm commercials!

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) at Baltimore Ravens (8-5), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (4-9) at Indianapolis Colts (9-4), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (6-7) at Miami Dolphins (8-5), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Another block of AFC action early on Sunday afternoon, but you'll probably be paying more attention to the Bears-Vikings or Seahawks-Football Team tilts at that time. The Buccaneers have not and will not play any of these six teams, so their outcomes don't affect strength of victory or strength of schedule. How about we just root for the home state?

Verdict: Go F-L-A!

San Francisco 49ers (5-8) at Dallas Cowboys (4-9), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

One of our least favorite things in these Viewing Guides is advising you to root for the Cowboys, but we're afraid that's where we are right now. The good news is that it probably doesn't matter. Dallas is of no relevance to the Buccaneers and it would take a three-week collapse for the 49ers to matter. Still, there's no reason to take any chances. Right now, it's all about eliminating one team after another behind the Bucs in the standings, and it's your turn, San Francisco.

Verdict: Go Cowbo…blergh…Go Co…huurrgge…Go Cowboys! Man, that was tough to get out.

Chicago Bears (6-7) at Minnesota Vikings (6-7), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Alright, let's get this out of the way up top: The absolute best outcome for the Buccaneers in this game is a tie. That's the only result that, paired with a Bucs victory, would clinch a playoff spot for Tampa Bay in Week 15. Just so you know, the Bears and Vikings have met 118 times and have tied exactly twice, and the last time was in 1967. Feel free to root for a tie if you want and feel free to believe that your spouse is going to have a Lexus with a giant red bow waiting for you in the driveway on Christmas morning, like those commercials suggest year after year. I mean, anything can happen. In the land of reality, we'll be rooting for Minnesota and the reason is obvious: The Bucs lost to Chicago in Week Five but beat the Vikings in Week 14. If the Bears lose and the Bucs win this coming weekend, Chicago is officially no longer a problem for the Bucs and we can officially forget Week Five (except for that roughing call).

Verdict: Skol Vikings! (Did I do that right?)

Detroit Lions (5-8) at Tennessee Titans (9-4), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

It might seem a bit mean to root against the Lions right now, given that they've already fired their head coach and their quarterback is dealing with sore ribs. But it's the right thing to do at this moment in time. There's the obvious AFC-vs.-NFC factor here, with a Tennessee win meaning nothing to the Buccaneers. More important, though, is the fact that the Bucs play in the Motor City in Week 16. An interim coach, an aching quarterback with no real reason to keep playing this year (just a suggestion, Mr. Stafford), a holiday weekend…it's a potential recipe for a team not playing at the top of its game. Do we expect this to happen? No. We expect the Lions to be a formidable opponent in Week 16. But you never know.

Verdict: Go Titans!

Seattle Seahawks (9-4) at Washington Football Team (6-7), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

The NFC West has painted a confusing picture in recent weeks in terms of the Bucs' rooting interest, but this one is pretty easy to call. The Bucs are one game behind Seattle in both the overall NFC standings (9-4 to 8-5) and the results against conference opponents (6-3 to 5-4). The Buccaneers will happily enter the dance with the sixth seed, if that is what is meant to be, but they could still claim the fifth seed and what looks like its advantageous matchup against the eventual NFC East champ. What's interesting is the "common games" intersection between the Bucs and the Seahawks, particularly Seattle's recent loss to the Giants. The Buccaneers beat the Giants in Week Eight. Both teams have beaten Minnesota and the Seahawks also have a victory over Atlanta. Both teams have lost to the Rams. But the Bucs have two games left against Atlanta and the Seahawks still play the Rams again. Confused? Us, too. But there is a scenario in which the Bucs and Seahawks tie and the common games tiebreaker goes in Tampa Bay's favor.

Verdict: That was a whole lot of information to get to an obvious choice: Got Football Team! Football better than the Seahawks!

Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) at Arizona Cardinals (7-6), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Another easy one. It was extremely entertaining to watch the Eagles snap the Saints' nine-game winning streak (and keep the Bucs' faint division title hopes alive), and we would like a repeat in Week 15. The Cardinals pulled out of a mini-slump with last week's easy win over the Giants and now they have a second straight NFC East opponent. This year, that's usually a good thing. But maybe Jalen Hurts will follow up his impressive debut with another upset, which would push down the team just behind the Bucs in the overall standings. Losses by the Bears and Vikings are actually more important to the Bucs' playoff chances than a Cardinals' loss, but when you make a Christmas list you really want everything on that list, right? This would be a bonus.

Verdict: Last week, our Eagles-Saints verdict said, 'Go Jalen Hurts.' Cut. And. Paste.

N.Y. Jets (0-13) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Remember that time Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in Tokyo? Anything is possible, but in this case we need to be rooting for the Mike Tyson in this fight. Tampa Bay's chances of moving up one spot from the sixth to the fifth seed are significantly better if it is battling with Seattle, given its head-to-head loss to the Rams. Basically, Tampa Bay has to pick up two games on Los Angeles in three weeks to jump the Rams in the standings, whereas a one-game improvement against Seattle bring a lot of potentially helpful tiebreakers into play.

Verdict: Go Rams! Watch that uppercut to the chin.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) at New Orleans Saints (10-3), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

So we mentioned last-minute holiday shopping earlier, and there's a chance your significant other will want to do some on Sunday. If so, get an early start, because you want to be in front of the TV for this one. There's no mystery here; Bucs fans want the Saints to lose. But in a broader sense, it will be interesting to see how competitive this game is. Given the very real possibility that the Buccaneers will face the Saints for a third time in the postseason, it would be nice if New Orleans doesn't look like a beast against the defending champions, who won by three in Tampa in Week 12.

Verdict: Go champs!

Cleveland Browns (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (5-8), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Browns are coming off a heartbreaking loss in the game of the year last Monday night; will that motivate them to a stronger performance in Week 15? Let's hope so. This isn't particularly important, as somebody is going to win the NFC East and it probably won't matter to the Bucs in the long run.

Verdict: Go Browns, if only to make the fascinating AFC playoff race more crazy.

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Chances that this game matches up to this past week's epic Monday-nigther? Nil. This game is inconsequential to the Bucs, so let's just root for added AFC chaos.

Verdict: Go Bengals!

Related Content

news

Playoff Push 2020: Bucs Tighten Grip on Sixth Spot

The Bucs fought off the Vikings' attempt to replace them as the NFC's sixth seed and now have a two-game edge over the teams just outside the conference playoff picture.
news

Buccaneers Present Sixth Annual General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family Of The Year Awards Through Special Home Visits 

Buccaneers and Central Florida USO honor local military families for their sacrifices, award includes two-night stay at Tradewinds Island Grand Resort and gift cards courtesy of Lowe's & PDQ 
news

Falcons' Passing Attack Has Plenty of Firepower

Scouting Report: With Matt Ryan and some talented pass-catchers around him, Atlanta continues to put up big numbers in the passing game...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Falcons
news

Lavonte David Named Finalist for Art Rooney Award & Let's Talk About Tristan Wirfs | Carmen Catches Up

David named finalist after getting his third-consecutive nomination this year and we really need to talk more about how well rookie Tristan Wirfs is playing.

Advertising