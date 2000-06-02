Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fan-tastic!

The Bank of America FanFest will have something for every Buccaneer fan - here are all the details

Jun 02, 2000 at 05:09 AM
fanfest1.jpg

In addition to meeting Buccaneers players and coaches, fans attending Fanfest can get a free picture on the Pirate Ship, courtesy of Bank of America

Make no mistake, this is football country. And on Saturday, June 3, Raymond James Stadium will be the capital as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the Bank of America FanFest.

There will be something for every Tampa Bay fan at FanFest, which begins at 9:00 a.m. and features continuous Buccaneer entertainment until 2:00 p.m. Among the attractions available to fans on Saturday will be performances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, raffles, live music, interactive games, question-and-answer sessions with Head Coach Tony Dungy and his staff and numerous autograph opportunities.

In addition, a full complement of Buccaneer ticket office staff will be on hand and all available seats will be tagged for immediate purchase. Tampa Bay season tickets are currently on sale but less than 1,000 available seats remain.

To add to the excitement of the Bank of America FanFest, the Buccaneers will also unveil the new team mascot. The mascot, who was rescued from sea by the Clearwater Coast Guard on Friday, will be returned to his Pirate Ship, which is currently docked in Buccaneer Cove in the North End Zone, and will take up permanent residence in Raymond James Stadium. The mascot, a rugged sea captain figure, will be named by a contest on www.buccaneers.com beginning Saturday.

A detailed schedule of events and a map of autograph stations can be downloaded by clicking here. (This is a detailed file that may take a minute to download on some systems.) The downloaded file will be of PDF format and can be viewed and printed using Adobe Acrobat. If you do not have Adobe Acrobat and would like to download it, please click here.

Due to enormous demand, two types of autograph opportunities will be offered. Twenty-two starters and prominent players will be seated at 12 individual stations spread around the main concourse. This group of players, which includes FB Mike Alstott, LB Derrick Brooks, S John Lynch and DTs Brad Culpepper and Warren Sapp, will only be permitted to sign limited edition autograph cards, available for sale at FanFest for $5 apiece. All proceeds from this round of autograph signing will go to charities chosen by the participating players.

The majority of the remainder of the roster will be stationed in large 'Red' and 'Pewter' tents on the field in the north end zone and will be providing free autographs. Both types of autograph opportunities will be split into two sessions, with the first running from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. and the second lasting from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m.

After parking in lots 1, 2 ,4, 5, 6, 6D or 7, fans may enter Raymond James Stadium for FanFest through gates B and C, which will open at 9:00 a.m. Handicapped and disabled patrons may park in Lot A and enter through Gate A.

Interactive games will be staged at various areas on the field, as will a dunk tank and raffle areas. Fans may also immediately purchase autograph cards and raffle tickets or take part in free photo opportunities with the Cheerleaders or on the Pirate Ship, courtesy of Bank of America.

The Buccaneers players and coaches will arrive at FanFest at 10:00 a.m. and take their places at the autograph stations and on stage. At 11:00 a.m., the Cheerleaders will give a performance on the pirate ship and at 11:30 the first raffle winner will be announced.

Dungy and the rest of the Buccaneers coaches will hold question-and-answer sessions from the stage in the South End Zone at 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. There will also be raffle prizes awarded at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

All lines for the autograph sessions will be closed at 1:05 p.m. and the second session will conclude promptly at 1:45 p.m. The two autograph sessions were designed to give as many fans as possible an opportunity to acquire their favorite players' autograph. Due to the large number of people expected to attend Bank of America FanFest, the Buccaneers cannot guarantee that all fans will receive an autograph.

