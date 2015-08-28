Fantasy Football Weekly, Aug. 28

Seferian-Jenkins is the hardest of the bunch to nail down. Fantasy gurus seem to be high on him, through they have little NFL evidence to go on. I believe that his ADP and ranking here are fair as he has not proven himself a fantasy stud just yet.

However, if you are in deeper drafts I think he is worth stowing away on your bench with a late pick. If you are in a smaller league and he is undrafted, definitely put a star next to his name and keep your eye on the waiver wire. Seferian-Jenkins should see the majority of playing time at the position and he has a quarterback who had a great relationship with his college TE, Nick O'Leary. In two seasons of Winston throwing to him, O'Leary ended with 81 receptions, 1,175 yards and 13 TDs. Those numbers are 14.4%, 14.8% and 20% of Winston's overall college production. This of course does not directly translate to the NFL, but with Seferian-Jenkins's size added to the equation, a few more yards and some red zone looks have to be considered and he could end up a top-12 TE by season's end.