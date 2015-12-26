Fantasy Football Weekly: Bucs vs. Bears

Because next to second WR Eddie Royal's name sits a bold, red "Q." If Jeffery does not play and Royal does, then he becomes a Bears must-start facing the Buccaneers defense that allows 38 WR fantasy points per game, just over four more than the league average. However, if he is limited or also out, that leaves Marc Mariani, Joshua Bellamy and Cameron Meredith as the top Bears receiving options. Combined, the three of them have 78 fantasy points this season, half as many points as Alshon Jeffery has in his nine games.

Of the three, Mariani has the hottest hand as of late. All 28 of his fantasy points have come after their Week Seven bye and he averages 5.5 PPR fantasy points over the last four weeks. Bellamy is the only one of the bunch to have scored a touchdown this season, but outside of a four-catch, 57-yard game last month, he has been quiet. Meredith has just one catch for six yards since their bye. Should Jeffery and Royal be unable to go, it is likely that one of the receivers will have a nice day. If Royal does play however, the risk is too great for a championship game and they should remain largely unowned.

Of course, QB Jay Cutler would be hurt by missing his top receiver or two. He ranks just 21st in QB points this year and the Buccaneers are allowing average points to the position, making him not the most attractive play of the week, there is likely a better option floating around. TE Zach Miller has seen a boost in recent weeks with starter Martellus Bennett on IR. Without Jeffery in the game, he should see more targets and is a starting caliber TE this week.