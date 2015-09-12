Fantasy Football Weekly: TB-TEN

One of last year's standout rookie receivers, Mike Evans, is questionable going into Sunday's game, having only limited participation in Friday's practice. His status for this game will affect the entire Buccaneers receiving corps.

Should he be able to play, he has to be considered a must-start. Evans was the 11th wide receiver to come off the board in most fantasy drafts this season and should be (and is expected to be) a WR1 talent all year long. His performances last year, along with the excitement surrounding the Bucs offense's potential, seals him as a must start any game he takes the field this year.

Vincent Jackson, this year's 20th-drafted receiver in the average fantasy league, is coming off another 1,000-yard season. Still, he stands to potentially outperform his fantasy numbers last year by increasing his touchdown total. If Evans is on the field, that could potentially cut into a few of his targets, but it will take defensive pressure off of him. If Evans is off, Jackson will serve as the number one and should see his receptions rise. Either way, he is a strong starting-caliber player this week.

The next highest-drafted Buccaneers receiver is Louis Murphy, owned in a mere 0.1% of leagues. With Evans on the field, he should see time as the third receiver, but is not on the fantasy radar. Without Evans however, he becomes a sneaky sleeper play for daily leagues. He was one of Winston's favorite targets in the preseason and could surprise. However, for regular fantasy purposes, even if Evans cannot play, Murphy is an extremely high-risk play and you have safer options on your bench.

The Titans have just one receiver owned in more than 31% of ESPN leagues. That is their leading WR from last season, Kendall Wright. Wright has connected with Marcus Mariota, proving to be his favorite target by catching 28.5% of Mariota's preseason completions for 84 yards.

While the Buccaneers defense ranked 28th in points allowed to fantasy WRs last year (four points per game (PPG) more than the NFL average), it is worth noting two things. First, the group's average PPG allowed to WRs in the final seven games was more than 10 points less than in their first nine games, meaning they improved drastically in the second half of the season. Beginning their second season in the Lovie Smith & Leslie Frazier-led defense, the Bucs defense could be a different monster this year.

Still with that strong (on-paper) matchup and Wright's status as the main target, Wright is a decent FLEX option this week, more so in PPR leagues.

Rookie Dorial Green-Beckham is owned in 30.7% of leagues, but as an unproven receiver with an unproven quarterback, he is not reliable enough yet to get the nod.