Forever #1: The Lee Roy Selmon Pick

In other words, the Buccaneers' experience with Selmon is unique to NFL history. He is arguably the greatest player in franchise history – though fellow Canton residents Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp probably make that a three-way tie – and his impact on the Tampa Bay area was felt much farther than the gridiron and for many, many years after his retirement in 1985. The NFL's 27th franchise could not possibly have hoped to do as well with its first collegiate draft pick as it did.

Selmon missed roughly half of his rookie season due to injury but was still named the team's most valuable player. Healthy in 1977, he instantly became a league-wide star, racking up 110 tackles, 13 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was both respected and feared by Buccaneer foes. Chicago Bears' offensive tackle Ted Albrecht famously said, "At halftime I told the coach my deepest secrets. I said I never wanted to be buried at sea. I never wanted to get hit in the mouth with a hockey puck. And I didn't want to go out and play that second half against Lee Roy Selmon."

Selmon had 11 more sacks in both 1978 and 1979. When his efforts led the Bucs to a shocking division title in '79, he was voted into his first Pro Bowl. He would play in the next five all-star games, too; in fact, the Pro Bowl following the 1984 campaign was his last game as a pro. Though the sack did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, it was still tracked in Selmon's early years and he would rack up 78.5 of them in just nine seasons. He also recorded 742 tackles, 10 fumble recoveries and an incredible 28.5 forced fumbles.

Selmon was the first Buccaneer to win a major individual award, taking home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1979. He was the first Buccaneer – and for more than two decades the only Buccaneer – to have his jersey number (63) retired. The NFLPA named Selmon the league's defensive lineman of the year four times.

After his retirement, Selmon sat on the Tampa Sports Authority board and later served as the Athletic Director at University of South Florida, helping form the school's first football program. A restaurant chain bears his name, as does a major Bay area highway. When a stroke took his life at the age of 56 in 2011, an entire city mourned.

"He wasn't from the area," said Rich McKay, John's son and the Bucs' general manager for years. "He didn't play at Miami or Florida. He was from Oklahoma and he came to Tampa and played nine years and they named an expressway after him. That's all you need to know about Lee Roy Selmon."