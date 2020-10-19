Game Ball | Packers vs. Buccaneers

When you score 38 unanswered points and take down one of the NFC's last two undefeated teams by a four-touchdown margin, there is going to be a lot of praise to pass around. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly had no shortage of stars shining bright on Sunday, particularly on defense, when they shut down a Green Bay Packers' offense that had been averaging 38 points a game and won going away, 38-10.

Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards each snagged picks off Aaron Rodgers, who hadn't thrown a single interception in his first 153 passes of 2020. Carlton Davis broke up four passes, including one that led to Edwards' interception. Lavonte David and Devin White weren't literally all over the field, but it sure felt that way at times. Ndamukong Suh sacked Rodgers and engaged in some friendly conversation with his former NFC North buddy along the way.

On offense, Chris Godwin returned and immediately made an impact in the passing game with five catches. Rob Gronkowski had his biggest day as a Buccaneer. Tyler Johnson scored his first NFL touchdown. Ronald Jones became just the fourth Tampa Bay running back to rush for over 100 yards in three consecutive games. And Tom Brady directed the whole thing like a maestro. The offensive line didn't allow a sack and blocked for a rushing attack that rang up a season-high 158 yards.

Wow, there are more options than I even realized!

After each Buccaneer victory this season, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I are going to put one player each up for a vote by the fans as to who deserves this week's Game Ball. The fans will then determine the winner in a poll at the bottom of this page, voting either for Carmen's choice, my choice or "other" if they feel neither of us has made the right choice. Since we have decided not to duplicate picks in any given week (that would make for a pretty bad poll at the bottom), we're alternating the order of selection and it's my turn to go first.

Scott Smith: CB Jamel Dean

Given how thoroughly the Buccaneers shut Rodgers down for three quarters, I have to go defense here. I'm sorely tempted by several players who filled up more robust stat lines than Dean, but I can't look past the one big play that completely turned the game around. At this point, it's the Buccaneers' defensive play of the year.

For two drives and almost the entirety of the first quarter, Rodgers repeatedly extended plays, escaping what would become a full 60 minutes of heavy pressure to make improvised plays, often on third down. The Bucs got the Packers into four third downs in the first period, three of them of seven or more yards, and Rodgers converted three of them to keep two drives alive that resulted in a field goal, a touchdown and a 10-point lead.

Things changed in the second quarter, and Dean got it started. On the first third down of Green Bay's third drive, Dean cut in front of Davante Adams along the left sideline, intercepted Rodgers' pass and returned it untouched for a 32-yard pick six. Here's how Dean described the play, with glee evident in his voice: