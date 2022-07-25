How Does Kyle Rudolph Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers Sign Veteran Tight End Kyle Rudolph

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have solidified their tight end room for the 2022 season. On Monday, Kyle Rudolph officially inked a one-year deal with the Bucs. Tom Brady has a new target. Rudolph spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants after a decade with the Minnesota Vikings. Originally selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Rudolph provides experience in a thinned tight end corps with the departure of O.J. Howard and recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

Rudolph is an established blocker, picking up blitzers as an extension of the offensive line. In addition, Rudolph possesses an impressive catch radius, is physical at the catch point and is effective in the red zone. The two-time Pro Bowler has accumulated career totals of 479 receptions for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns. Rudolph joins eight-year pro Cameron Brate, fourth-round pick Cade Otton, sixth-rounder Ko Kieft and third-year man Codey McElroy. The Bucs lacked experience at the tight end position besides Brate, with one career catch among the remaining collective group. Otton is recovering from an ankle injury that prematurely ended his 2021 collegiate season but is expected to be ready to go for camp. With the Buccaneers' heavy dose of two tight end sets, Rudolph will bolster the offense. His arrival on the scene begs the question, how will he fit in Tampa Bay's offensive onslaught?

"Kyle is a smart, tough, dependable player who has played at a high level in this league for a long time," said Bucs' Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam." He will bring a veteran presence to a relatively young room. It is great to now have two veteran players who both will be relied upon a ton this season. I love the versatility Kyle will bring as he is an asset in the pass game and plays with good technique and fundamentals in the run game.

"He has a familiarity with the schemes we run, different terminology but similar schemes in the run game. Kyle has definitely shown the ability to hold the point with success and play that traditional 'Y' tight end position in the past offenses he has been in. Kyle's experience and knowledge of the game is going to be one of the biggest assets to us, that goes for the run and pass game."