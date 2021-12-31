How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Jets

The Buccaneers will take their last road trip of the regular season and first of the new year when they head up to New (Jersey) to take on the Jets this Sunday. Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South with a divisional win over the Panthers in Week 16, thereby also securing a playoff spot. All that's yet to be determined now is the seeding.
Currently, the Buccaneers are the NFC's fourth seed. The one seed, that belongs to the Green Bay Packers, seems like it will stay in their possession with the Packers only having to play the Vikings and Lions to finish out their season and secure the first-round bye. The Bucs could, however, jump up to the second seed quite quickly. All it would take is a Rams loss to the Ravens this weekend and a win over the Jets.
New York may be struggling sitting at 4-11 on the season with the league's 32nd ranked defense, putting up an average of 18.4 points per game, but with parity alive and well in the NFL due to injury and the pandemic, a win is far from a guarantee. Quarterback Tom Brady has no shortage of familiarity with the Jets though after playing them 38 times in his career. He's even more familiar with MetLife Stadium.
"Yeah, it's a great stadium," Brady said on Thursday. "They always have a good crowd. It's a really beautiful stadium, great locker rooms and with how you drive in and so forth – it's very spacious. I remember being at the old one for a long time and then the new one came – it was a long time ago, maybe 2010 was the first year of that stadium. I've just played a lot of games there over the years – preseason games [too]. Always very competitive games against the Jets – a lot of hard-fought games. It's a great stadium, depending on the conditions and so forth."
He's familiar with those conditions, too.
"It was a lot trickier at the old stadium because they had one tunnel that used to come down one end and the wind would come from the outside and go up into the stadium," he said. "It's closed off now. It's a really high stadium so it's hard to get a ton of wind in there like it used to be. It used to be really tough. It's not quite as tough anymore. I probably just jinxed myself – we are probably going to get 15 degrees and sideways winds."
Luckily for the Bucs, Brady doesn't seem to be much of a jinx. The forecast is calling for unseasonably warm temperatures, even if it might rain.
Here's how to watch from sunny Tampa.
Matchup:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) vs. New York Jets (4-11)
Watch on TV:
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Kickoff: 1:00p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Television Network: FOX
Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play by play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Jen Hale (reporter)
Listen Live:
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
