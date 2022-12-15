How to Watch: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town in Week 15. The Bengals are tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. Cincinnati boasts an explosive offense with headliners Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, along with a defense on the rise. The Bengals have won five-straight games, meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming off a deflating 35-7 loss in San Francisco. Cincinnati has reestablished themselves as a legitimate contender this season and Tampa Bay will be tasked with trying to halt the Bengals' domineering surge. There are four games left in the 2022 regular season, and both the Buccaneers and Bengals will strive to solidify their positioning in the respective divisions. For Tampa Bay, that stretch begins with the defending AFC champs on Sunday afternoon.

Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Watch:

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Network: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

