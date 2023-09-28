How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday afternoon. Both clubs are 2-1 and will meet at Caesars Superdome on October 1. The Bucs will face their first divisional foe of the season and will seek redemption in Week Four following Monday night's 25-11 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and Tampa Bay will vie to reinvigorate its squad against the Saints' star-studded cast, including Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara (back from three-game suspension) and Marshon Lattimore. Here is how to watch, listen and stream the action: