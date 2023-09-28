Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints for a division battle on Sunday. Find out how to view the action!

Sep 28, 2023 at 09:03 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday afternoon. Both clubs are 2-1 and will meet at Caesars Superdome on October 1. The Bucs will face their first divisional foe of the season and will seek redemption in Week Four following Monday night's 25-11 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and Tampa Bay will vie to reinvigorate its squad against the Saints' star-studded cast, including Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara (back from three-game suspension) and Marshon Lattimore. Here is how to watch, listen and stream the action:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1)

Watch

  • Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET)
  • Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
  • Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jen Hale (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

NFL +

International

In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on DAZN.

