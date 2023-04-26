How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2023 NFL Draft 

The three-day 2023 NFL Draft event will kick off tomorrow. The moment football fanatics have been waiting for is finally here. The future for every franchise is about to change. Over the previous several months, prospects have undergone extensive evaluations by league personnel and scouts. The top of the 2023 draft has sparked intrigue and surprises will undoubtedly come to fruition during the first round on April 27.

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with additional coverage on NFL+. The first round begins on Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both rounds two and three will commence on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Finally, rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday, April 29, starting at noon ET. The draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city has featured the event. Starting Thursday night, the Buccaneers will also have fans covered with a kickoff show with non-stop content throughout the festivities.

The Buccaneers have nine total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round One, Pick 19, 19th Overall

Round Two, Pick 19, 50th Overall

Round Three, Pick 19, 82nd Overall

Round Five, Pick 19, 153rd Overall

Round Five, Pick 41, 175th Overall*

Round Six, Pick 2, 179th Overall~

Round Six, Pick 4, 181st Overall^

Round Six, Pick 19, 196th Overall

Round Seven, Pick 35, 252nd Overall*

*Compensatory pick

~From the Houston Texans

^From the Indianapolis Colts

How to Listen

Buccaneers Radio will be with you the whole way, beginning at 7 p.m. and taking you all the way through the first round. You can listen in with hosts T.J. Rives and Pat Donovan on 95.3 WDAE (FM).

Draft Central

For all the draft content you could possibly want, Buccaneers.com/draft is your official home. This is where you'll find articles, photos and videos from the weekend, including all live and on-demand video and audio.

You can also listen and interact through the Buccaneers Official Mobile App. Download the Bucs Mobile App to your phone prior to the draft and don't forget to participate in our Bucs Bingo to win great prizes. Make sure to turn on push notifications so you can stay up to date on the latest news and alerts.

