How to Watch: Bills vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return home after a two-game stint on the road while riding a three-game win streak to take on perhaps their toughest challenge this season. In what's being 'billed' as a matchup between two playoff teams, the Buffalo Bills will take a visit to Tampa to take on the Bucs with their top-ranked defense in tow.

The Bills are allowing a league-low 272.3 yards per game through Week 14 and are coming off a Monday night loss to their division rivals in which Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball just three times. That's demoralizing for a defense – especially one that is statistically the best in the league – and leaves Buffalo every motivation in the world to get back on track when they come to town.

Though their challenges were mostly weather related last Monday, the Bills may not have that to deal with in Tampa, Florida, but they will have to contend with the league's top-ranked passing offense that also averages the most points scored week in and week out. Tampa Bay scores an average of 31.4 points per game but the Bills aren't far behind with their average of 28.0 thanks to dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen.

If the Bucs' defense wants to match up with Allen and company, they'll have to manage some takeaways against a team that ranks fourth in turnover margin at +9. If you'll recall though, the Bucs went into their Week 12 matchup with Indianapolis while the Colts ranked first in turnover margin and came away from that game with five takeaways.

It will be a battle of wills in 'a good environment for football' as quarterback Tom Brady put it on Thursday. Brady has faced the Bills a whopping 35 times, winning 32 of those matchups as a former member of the AFC East. He and tight end Rob Gronkowski are more than familiar with the incoming opponent and we'll see just how much that pays off on Sunday.

Here's how to watch.

Matchup:

Buffalo Bills (7-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Kickoff: 4:25p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website, starting at kickoff, for notes, summaries and analysis from the Raymond James Stadium press box.

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with: