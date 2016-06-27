Infographic: Doug Martin's 2015 Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal
Linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most distinguished players in team history, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers
Lavonte David on Proving Everyone Right | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media on Friday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. LB David discussed his love for the game, doing his job right and choosing Tampa throughout his entire career.
Lavonte David Wouldn't Give Up on Bucs
LB Lavonte David, who signed a new contract with the Bucs on Friday, had to wait frustratingly long into his superb career before tasting the postseason but was driven to stay with the team and help it find success
Lavonte David, 'He is the Standard' | Brianna's Blitz
General Manager Jason Licht discusses the standard that linebacker Lavonte David has set for future draft prospects
Best Photos from Lavonte David's Signing & Press Conference
View photos from Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David's signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Friday, March 22, 2024
Every Forced Fumble of Lavonte David's Career
Watch every single forced fumble legendary Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has caused throughout his entire career.
The Legend of Lavonte David
One of the greatest linebackers of all time isn't going anywhere. He is back for more at Raymond James Stadium in 2024. Take a look at some of his best moments throughout the years.
Best Photos of Lavonte David
View the top pictures of Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David from his career thus far.
Lavonte David Mic'd Up vs. the Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Watch as the captain sets the tone and leads his team to a W at Raymond James Stadium.
Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner
Zach Triner, who has held the Bucs' long-snapping job since 2019, signed a new one-year deal to remain in Tampa after becoming an unrestricted free agent last week
Rookie Review: Calijah Kancey
A look at Calijah Kancey's breakout rookie campaign for the Buccaneers
Potential Gems in Day 2 | Road to the Draft
Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson, Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa.
New to the Krewe & Familiar Faces | Bucs Insider
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed S Jordan Whitehead's return to Tampa, the newest additions to the Bucs and possible rule changes in the NFL.
Justin Peelle Added to Bucs' Staff to Tutor Tight Ends
Justin Peelle, who previously helped tight ends to Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia and Atlanta, has been hired to coach that position on Todd Bowles' staff, with John Van Dam moving over to pass game assistant
Owners Will Consider Changes to Kickoff, Challenge Rules at League Meeting
Among the rule changes to be considered this year at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando is a revised kickoff structure, additions to what rulings on the field can be challenged and the banning of the hip-drop tackle
Rondé Barber Breaks Down What Makes Bucs Mike Evans an 'All-Timer' | Film Session
Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber explains what WR Mike Evans consistently does to place himself in the conversation to be considered as one the best receivers of all time.
25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy
Twenty-five finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy, including five women and two international participants
Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 6.0: Free Agency Shakeup
The first week of signings and trades in the new league year have impacted the needs and strategies of many teams in the draft, though the Buccaneers once again went for edge rush help
John Wolford, Justin Skule Sign New Deals | Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason