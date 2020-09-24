2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Broncos, Week 3

TOP STORYLINES

Backfield in Motion – Another thing that helped Brady lead a 31-point charge in Week Two was a rushing attack that was solid for most of the game, productive around the goal line and explosive in crunch time. For the first time since 2018, the Buccaneers scored three rushing touchdowns in a single game, the last of which was a 46-yard blast by Leonard Fournette that ranked as the team's longest scoring run since 2012. That final carry not only clinched the game but also put Fournette over 100 yards in just his second game as a Buccaneers. That predictably led to a round of questions for Bruce Arians this week as to whether Fournette was close to supplanting Ronald Jones as the starter in the backfield. For Arians, at this point in the season, that's basically a moot point. He quite clearly intends to use both Jones and Fournette extensively and it may not particularly matter who is on the field for the first snap. The advantage of having both backs, plus LeSean McCoy in a productive third-down role, is the likelihood of having fresh legs in the fourth quarter, which paid off big against Carolina. Still, if Fournette continues to put up big numbers with his share of the workload, questions will persist as to how the carries should be distributed. For now, it apears to be a good problem to have for the Buccaneers.

(Com)motion in the Other Backfield, Too – The Buccaneers' pass rush improved from one sack in New Orleans to five against Carolina in Week Two. The Broncos' quarterbacks, meanwhile, suffered through seven sacks in Pittsburgh last Sunday, including six against Driskel after he entered the game. The Steelers have a demonstrably good pass rush and can be a problem for any group of blockers, but rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry struggled in his second NFL game, as Fangio conceded after the contest. Tampa Bay's pass rushers might be able to exploit that area with the trio of Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Will Gholston, who combined for three of the Bucs' five sacks against Carolina. In addition, they will have a very motivated edge rusher on the field Sunday, as 2019 sack leader Shaq Barrett will want to show his former team what they are missing in his return to Denver. Pro Football Outsiders has graded the Broncos' line as the 26th best in pass blocking so far this season. The Buccaneers will have a better chance of taking advantage of the difficulties of making an in-season quarterback swap if they can keep Driskel from getting comfortable in the pocket.

What Will White Do Next – The Buccaneers used the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 draft on LSU's Devin White, an unusually high selection to use on an off-the-ball linebacker. They did so believing that his wide mix of skills would eventually make him an NFL superstar capable of making big plays at every level of the defense. We may be witnessing the emergence of that star. White heads into Week Three as the NFL's leader in tackles with 26 and he has shown impressive range in the Bucs' first two games. He's also making those splash plays in coverage and in the backfield; last week he became the first NFL player in nearly two years to record 15 tackles and a pass defensed and a quarterback hit in the same game. The Buccaneers' defense is designed to let the team's stout interior linemen eat up blockers and keep them out of the second level, leaving White and Lavonte David to roam free and invade running lanes at high speeds. Before the season, the ultra-confident White set a goal for himself of five interceptions in 2020 (he had one last year) but said he would also be fine substituting in five sacks instead. Chances are he's going to start making marks in both categories, and probably pretty soon. After White had some effective pass rushes in Sunday's win over Carolina, Arians said that the young linebacker is "a load coming up the middle." That could come in handy in Denver.

Special Consideration – The Buccaneers were beaten in the third phase of the game in their season-opening losses, running into troubles containing punt returns and suffering a blocked field goal and a botched kickoff return. In Week Two, Tampa Bay's special teams units were solid across the board and, most importantly, mistake-free. Kicker Ryan Succop hit a 33-yard field goal and all four of his extra points without trouble; punter Bradley Pinion dropped two kicks inside the 20 and had a 42.3-yard net average; and the Bucs' punt coverage team completely bottled up Carolina's Pharoh Cooper. Tampa Bay still hasn't got anything out of its own return game yet but also has had very few opportunities. That solid work against the Panthers helped the Bucs play a complete game in their victory, and that was a welcome progression. It remains to be seen if Tampa Bay's special teams can take another step forward and be a winning edge on some Sundays. That would involve continued steady work from Succop, who has been, as billed, completely dependable on mid-range kicks. It would also involve some splash plays, whether they be long punt returns, turnovers forced on opposition returns, blocked kicks or simply punts downed very close to the goal-line. Succop and Pinion will get to kick at high altitude this weekend; perhaps they will also produce high-end results that are a factor in the final outcome.