Young Players Ready to Step Up for Injured Broncos

· Let's look a little closer at those defensive numbers on third downs. Last year, Denver held opponents to a 37.4% conversion rate, which is above average in today's NFL. So far this year, the Broncos have gotten that number down to 32.1%, which is fourth-best in the league. The three teams that rank ahead of Denver Arizona, Baltimore, Chicago) are all off to 2-0 starts. The Bucs will need to avoid longer third downs in particular on Sunday. Denver has only allowed 12.5% of attempts of 7-10 yards against them to succeed, third-best in the NFL, and they've yet to allow a conversion on a try of more than 10 yards.

· Even with a lot of young players in the mix, the Broncos have been a disciplined team through two games, drawing only nine penalties. That's tied for the sixth-lowest total in the NFL. The Denver offense has only been flagged four times in those two contests, for a total of just 31 yards.

· The Broncos rushing attack has done best in 2020 when running the ball to the right. They have sent the back over right guard, over right tackle or around the right end 16 times and averaged 9.63 yards on those plays. Denver ranks first in yards per carry over right tackle, second over right guard (albeit on just one play) and 11th around right end.

· Though the Broncos are only generating 5.99 yards per pass play so far (26th in the NFL), the early numbers suggest that their passing attack could be explosive as all of its young weapons get the ball in their hands more often. TE Noah Fant is averaging 15.3 yards per catch while wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are at 14.8 and 16.0, respectively. The sample size through two games is not enough to give those numbers much weight yet, but all three were big-time playmakers in college and high draft picks.

WEAKNESSES

Denver's 35 points scored through two weeks is the third-lowest total in the NFL, and its average of 4.9 yards per play on offense is the sixth-lowest. On defense, the Broncos have produced just two sacks and two takeaways through two games and are allowing a 69.0% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks. In addition:

· With Von Miller shelved and Bradley Chubb perhaps easing back to top form after last year's torn ACL, the Broncos pass rush hasn't been particularly threatening through the first two weeks. According to the NFL's Next Gen stats, the Broncos only got pressure on the quarterback on 20% of their non-blitz pass-rush snaps in Week One against Tennessee, and that dropped all the way to 9.1% in Pittsburgh. It's not much better with the blitz: 33.3% in Week One and 11.1% in Week Two.

· A particularly good or bad record in one-score games can sometimes be an indication of a team that is better or worse than their overall win-loss record suggests. Denver could be close to turning things around early in Fangio's second year as head coach. Since the start of 2019, the Broncos are 4-7 in one-score games, including both of their contests in 2020.

· As good as Denver's defense has been on third downs, the Broncos offense hasn't fared particularly well in the same category. Overall, Denver is tied for 29th in third-down conversion rate, having succeeded on one-third of their 24 tries so far. They've even allowed half of the attempts from seven to 10 yards to succeed, which is fifth-worst in the league.

· In another contrast between its offense and defense, the Broncos have struggled so far when getting close to the goal line. They rank 29th in the league with a touchdown rate of 42.9% on drives that reach the red zone, and last in the NFL on goal-to-go drives, with a touchdown rate of 33.3%.

NEW FACES IN 2020

The Broncos traded for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye in March but for the most part their offseason seemed to be building up the offense around second-year starter Drew Lock, who had a strong five-start finish to his rookie campaign. That included receivers with their first two draft picks (K.J. Hamler in addition to the one noted below) and a center in the third round, as well as another O-Line starter, a proven NFL running back and another tight end (Nick Vannett).

1. RB Melvin Gordon. The Broncos had a running back coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Phillip Lindsay but still jumped at the chance to keep Gordon in the AFC West and make their backfield even stronger. That has proved to be a good move, as a turf toe injury took Lindsay out after just seven carries and Gordon has picked up the slack with 170 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns and a 4.4-yard per-carry average.

2. C Lloyd Cushenberry/G Graham Glasgow. The Broncos replaced 40% of their offensive line over the offseason, drafting LSU's Cushenberry in the third round and bringing in Glasgow, a four-year starter in Detroit, in free agency. Cushenberry and Glasgow are starting next to each other at center and right guard, respectively, replacing the departed duo of Connor McGovern and Ronald Leary.

3. WR Jerry Jeudy. As noted above, Jeudy is one of the players the Broncos will need to step up with Courtland Sutton sidelined. Jeudy was the second receiver drafted in April, going to Denver with the 15th overall pick, and many scouts considered him the most NFL-ready wideout available. Jeudy is off to a quick start with eight catches for 118 yards.

ABSENCES/POTENTIAL ABSENCES

1. Drew Lock. Obviously, this issue was already discussed above, but the loss of Lock will likely have an impact on the Broncos' play-calling as they try to emphasize what Driskel does best. Denver's only backup is first-year player Brett Rypien, a former undrafted player who spent the first two weeks on the practice squad.

2. LB Von Miller. Since he entered the NFL in 2011 as the second-overall pick in the draft, Miller has led the NFL with 106.0 sacks and he also has 216 QB hits in that span. Miller started the season on injured reserve due to a significant tendon injury in his ankle, and while he's eligible to return to the active roster there's no guarantee he'll see any action in 2020. The Broncos have just two sacks through two games without Miller and 30th in sacks per pass play.