Karl Williams, Shelton Quarles to Present Murphey Awards

WHAT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Karl Williams and LB Shelton Quarles will present awards to participants of the Children
s Homes 20th Annual Murphey Award ceremonies. The Murphey Award ceremonies honor Children`s Home residents for their participation in the Home's mini-Olympics. The youth are recognized for their athleticism and achievement as well as for their demonstration of courage, dedication, positive attitude and team spirit.
Established in 1892, the Children`s Home helps troubled children and families in the Tampa Bay area achieve stable and productive lives. The center serves as a home for abused, neglected and abandoned children and provides them such services as psychological counseling and tutoring programs. The Children's Home also searches for families to adopt the children.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 14
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Children's Home – campus gymnasium 10909 Memorial Highway, Tampa 813-855-4435
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: Jenny Townley Community Relations Media Coordinator Tampa Bay Buccaneers 813-870-2700, ext. 296