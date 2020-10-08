Offensive Reassessments | S.S. Mailbag 

How many 1,000 yard receivers would you predict us having this season?

- @jarsiny (via Instragram)

My best guess would be one, but a couple other guys will probably get close.

Miller is actually the team's leading receiver with 250 yards at the quarter-pole, which puts him on pace for exactly 1,000 yards. That's mostly because Evans has had two games with almost no yards, first in New Orleans when he was slowed by injury and only had one two-yard touchdown catch, and then again in Denver when he scored twice on one-yard grabs but otherwise was shut out. Those games are likely to be aberrations, and Evans surpassed 100 yards in each of his other two outings. Overall, Evans seems like the surest bet to get to 1,000, which would make him the first player in league history to open his career with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons.

The problem, of course, is injuries. Godwin got to 1,333 yards in just 14 games last year, and Evans made it to 1,157 in just 13. If both had a full 16 games with Tom Brady, I think they would be virtual locks to make it. But Godwin will only have 143 yards through the Bucs' first five games this year. Even if he does return in Week Six and is able to play every game the rest of the way, he'll have to average 78 yards a game to get there. That wouldn't be a big problem for Godwin; after all, he was second in the league last year with 95.2 receiving yards per game. But there's no guarantee he'll get all of those 11 games in.

Evans hasn't missed a game yet and he's close to a 1,000-yard pace, but he's a question mark for this one, as is Miller. Each time any of those three guys misses another game their window for getting to 1,000 shrinks a little bit. That's why I'm going to be conservative here and say one. I hope I'm off by at least one.

Could we sign Mohamed Sanu? With all these receivers getting injured would he be a good contingency plan player?

- @craigg_iwl397 (via Instragram)

Well, the Bucs couldn't do it in time to make any difference for Thursday's game. The 72-hour COVID testing rule makes it essentially impossible for a team starting a search on Monday to get an outside player on the roster and ready to play by Thursday. Obviously, the Buccaneers could start the process of getting Sanu or another available receiver in town and ready to play by Week Six, but they haven't done so yet. I think the thought is that all of the Bucs' receiver injuries are short-term and that by the time they would have an outside player ready to go they wouldn't need him anymore. That being said, if the receiver need does become more pressing, I fully expect the Bucs to consider every option. I don't know if Sanu would be the best available option; he only had one catch for nine yards in three games with the 49ers.

What should the main focus be going in to the game against the Bears?

- @joshtheincredibleba (via Instragram)

Defensively, I would say the focus should first be on stopping the run, and if that is accomplished (as it usually is by this defense), then getting pressure on the quarterback. The Buccaneers two best defensive efforts this season were against Carolina and Denver – 27 total points allowed in those games – and in those outings they had 11 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Just about any quarterback in this league can have a good game on any given Sunday, but if you take away his run game and make him uncomfortable, it's a lot harder. And Nick Foles isn't exactly the most mobile quarterback around.

Offensively, it's kind of the same thing. Continue to give Tom Brady time to operate, which is going to be even more important this week as he plays with an altered cast of skill-position players around him. The Buccaneers will be trying to tailor their offensive approach to what some of those new contributors can and can't do, and that's going to make things more difficult on Brady.

What has been your favorite play of Brady's so far this season?

- @juliancienga (via Instragram)

I have five favorite Tom Brady plays and they're all tied for first: two kneel-downs to end the win in Denver and three more to run out the clock against the Chargers. That's the number-one play you want to see your quarterback performing every week.

Jokes aside, I have two. Can I have two? It's my mailbag so I say yes.

The first one was his 50-yard strike to Mike Evans over the middle early in the win over Carolina in Week Two. If you re-watch the tape of that play, you'll see that Brady releases the ball before Evans has passed the closest defender but the pass leads him right to an open spot over the middle. I liked this play even more when I heard after the game that it was very similar in design to the one that got picked off in New Orleans when Brady and Evans failed to get on the same page. The successful hook-up in Week Two was evidence of the offense evolving and progressing each week. It also led to a touchdown and started the run to a 21-0 lead.

In terms of Brady's skill and vision, my second choice is probably an even better play. That would be the third-down touchdown pass to Mike Evans against the Chargers last week. After Devin White recovered a fumble forced by Ndamukong Suh at the Los Angeles six, Brady dropped back three times to pass but the first two were basically throwaways against tight coverage. Brady knew he couldn't throw it away on third down so when the Chargers again covered the play well initially he scrambled up and to his right, giving him time to find Evans in the back of the end zone for the touchdown pass. That one was particularly significant, too, as it cut the Chargers' lead to 10 going into the half and ignited a huge rally for a 38-31 win.

Do you think Brady is fully adjusted to the offense and playbook at this point in the season? - @markthomaslevine (via Instagram)

Fully adjusted? Oh no, I don't think so. I'm almost certain that Brady himself would say no to that question. We knew it was going to take time to find the right combination of what Brady likes to do and is best at and how Arians likes to approach a game. Brady uses the term "work in progress" to describe the offense in just about everyone one of his interviews.