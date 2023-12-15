Bucs Waive Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Friday, near the end of his fourth season with the team. No corresponding moves were announced, so the Buccaneers will head into the weekend with one open spot on their 53-man roster.

Tampa Bay plays at Green Bay on Sunday and has eight players listed on its injury report as questionable or worse, so that open spot could be used to address depth issues at any one of a variety of positions.

The Buccaneers selected Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 draft, with the 76th pick overall. He split his college football career between Illinois and Vanderbilt. He has appeared in 43 games for the Buccaneers, with one start, and has rushed 103 times for 384 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes for 81 yards and one more score.