Lavonte David Inflates Impressive Career Totals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Detroit Lions, 20-6, on Sunday to lower their 2023 season record to 3-2. With the other three teams in the NFC South all suffering Week Six losses as well, the Buccaneers remain in first place in the division. Tampa Bay has held at least a share of the NFC South lead for 38 of the past 39 in-season weeks, a streak that began in Week 4 of the 2021 campaign.

Head Coach Todd Bowles described the game as one in which his squad played tough but made too many mistakes and possibly came out somewhat "sluggish" after its bye week. The end result was the Buccaneers' lowest scoring output since a 21-3 loss at Carolina in Week Seven of last season, though the Tampa Bay defense did hold Detroit's high-powered offense to nearly 10 points below it's per-game total coming into the contest.

The Buccaneers obviously aren't celebrating their second loss of the season, and with the offensive power outage there weren't many statistical achievements to highlight, either. However, there were some individual performances of note, including a 12-tackle outing by linebacker Lavonte David that also included two tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed. David is the first NFL defender to put together that combination of stats since Arizona safety Budda Baker in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

David, a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2012, has now recorded 26 career games with a dozen tackles or more. That's the third most by any defender over that span.

Most Games with 12+ Tackles, NFL, 2012-23

1. Bobby Wagner, Seattle/L.A. Rams: 41

2. Luke Kuechly, Carolina: 28

3. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay: 26

4. Foyesade Oluokun, Atlanta/Jacksonville: 22

5. C.J. Mosley, Baltimore/N.Y. Jets: 20

David turned in one of the Bucs' most critical defensive plays late in the first quarter, when Detroit's lead was still just 3-0. On third-and-one from the 50-yard line, Lions quarterback Jared Goff went for a big play down the right sideline, lofting a deep pass to tight end Sam LaPorta. David matched LaPorta stride for stride and was able to swipe the ball out of his hands at the last second.

That marked the 60th pass defensed of David's career. That is the second most among all linebackers currently active in the NFL.

Most Passes Defensed, NFL, Active Linebackers

1. Bobby Wagner, Seattle/L.A. Rams: 65

2. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay: 60

3. Eric Kendricks, Minnesota/L.A. Chargers: 52

4. C.J. Mosley, Baltimore/N.Y. Jets: 50

5. Demario Davis, N.Y. Jets/Cleveland/New Orleans: 49

David's two tackles for loss increased his impressive career total to 148. That ranks fifth among all active players in the NFL, regardless of position.

Most Tackles for Loss, NFL, Active Players

1. Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams: 168

2. Calais Campbell, Arizona/Jacksonville/Baltimore/Atlanta: 167

3. Von Miller, Denver/L.A. Rams/Buffalo: 164

4. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans: 152

5. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay: 148

When an NFL player records a sack, he is also credited with a tackle for loss unless it is a strip-sack in which the quarterback fumbles the ball but does not go to the ground. That means that star pass rushers always dominate the leaderboard for tackles for loss. David is the only active player in the top 10 in that category who does not also have at least 70 career sacks.

However, David does now own 31.0 career sacks, which is the most in team history by a player who was not either an edge rusher or an interior defensive lineman.