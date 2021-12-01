Leonard Fournette Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Fournette became just the third player in franchise history to score four touchdowns in a single game, joining tight end Jimmie Giles and running back Doug Martin. Giles had four touchdown catches against Miami on October 20, 1985 and Martin had four scoring runs against Oakland on November 4, 2012. Fournette is the first player in Buccaneers history to have a four touchdown game while scoring both on the ground and through the air.

Fournette also recorded Tampa Bay's first 100-yard rushing game of the season on Sunday in Indianapolis, gaining exactly 100 yards on 17 carries. He reached that mark with a powerful 28-yard rumble for the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left in the game. Fournette also scored on runs of four and one yards and on a four-yard reception. Beyond those impressive statistics, Fournette also helped propel the Buccaneers to victory with an impassioned halftime speech in the locker room.