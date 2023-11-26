Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs vs. Colts Game Blog | Week 12 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Nov 26, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 12
  • Sun 11/26 1:00 PM
  • at Lucas Oil Stadium

What You Need to Know

Latest Headlines

Bucs Can't Catch Up to Colts, Fall to 4-7

Despite two touchdown catches by Mike Evans and a more robust rushing attack, the Buccaneers couldn't come back after falling behind the Colts by 10 and ended up with a 27-20 loss in Indianapolis

Baker Mayfield on Decision to Come Back into Game vs. Colts, Mike Evans' Big Day | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. QB Mayfield discussed needing to get in the endzone, WR Mike Evans' 2-TD performance and TE Payne Durham's role in the offense.

Todd Bowles' Thoughts on Bucs vs. Colts, Turning Things Around | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. HC Bowles discussed needing to eliminate mistakes, WR Mike Evans being 'a warrior' and only being one game out of first place.

Bucs vs. Colts Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-20

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 20

The Buccaneers faltered against the Colts, 27-20 on the road in Week 12

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Colts | Week 12

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Evans Scores Again | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws his second TD of the day to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Baker Fires WIDE Open TD to Mike Evans | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Carlton Davis Picks Off Gardner Minshew | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

CB Carlton Davis grabs an INT against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Rachaad White Explodes for 38 Yards | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

RB Rachaad White makes a long run against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Sacks Gardner Minshew | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sacks Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Mike Evans Levitates and Reels in Pass | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

WR Mike Evans hauls in a pass to get the Bucs close to the goal line against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Cade Otton Catch and Run for 24 Yards | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton jukes past Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed for 24-yard gain.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Buccaneers-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Carlton Davis Ready to Play

The Bucs will be without starting defenders Lavonte David and Jamel Dean on Sunday in Indianapolis but will have LB Devin White and CB Carlton Davis in action

Bucs vs. Colts Pregame Photos 

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts matchup.

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Indianapolis Colts

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Colts, Week 12 2023 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium … Key stats, lineup notes and more
