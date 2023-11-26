Bucs vs. Colts Game Blog | Week 12 2023

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 12
- Sun 11/26 1:00 PM
- at Lucas Oil Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 11 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game vs. the Tennessee Titans
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 game vs. the Houston Texans
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 8 game vs. the Buffalo Bills
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 game vs. The Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 game vs. The Detroit Lions
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2 game vs. the Chicago Bears
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Despite two touchdown catches by Mike Evans and a more robust rushing attack, the Buccaneers couldn't come back after falling behind the Colts by 10 and ended up with a 27-20 loss in Indianapolis
Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. QB Mayfield discussed needing to get in the endzone, WR Mike Evans' 2-TD performance and TE Payne Durham's role in the offense.
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. HC Bowles discussed needing to eliminate mistakes, WR Mike Evans being 'a warrior' and only being one game out of first place.
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
The Buccaneers faltered against the Colts, 27-20 on the road in Week 12
View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
QB Baker Mayfield throws his second TD of the day to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
CB Carlton Davis grabs an INT against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
RB Rachaad White makes a long run against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sacks Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
WR Mike Evans hauls in a pass to get the Bucs close to the goal line against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton jukes past Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed for 24-yard gain.
The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts
*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.
**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!
The Bucs will be without starting defenders Lavonte David and Jamel Dean on Sunday in Indianapolis but will have LB Devin White and CB Carlton Davis in action
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts matchup.
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.